Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis impresses in losing cause as coaches hail homegrown talent

Lewis' battle with England team-mate George Williams was one of the highlights of an absorbing contest that went Warrington's way thanks to a late try from full-back Matt Dufty.

The 22-year-old Lewis laid on KR's opener for half-back partner Tyrone May with a hanging kick and was the architect of scintillating tries finished by Ryan Hall and Oliver Gildart.

Rovers were ultimately made to pay for bombed opportunities and sloppy errors but it was a night when Lewis enhanced his burgeoning reputation.

"Mikey was outstanding," said Rovers boss Peters.

"That was a typical Mikey performance, especially at home. That's how he performs here.

"The growth for Mikey now is to be consistent with that and do it week in, week out. When he's in the game like that, he's near unstoppable in the sense that if you've got a roll-on, he's very hard to contain.

"Similar to George. If George has got good go-forward, he's as dominant as anyone in the competition.

Mikey Lewis shows his dejection at the end of the game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The challenge for Mikey now is to be in the game like that every week because I thought it was a really, really strong performance. I'm very proud of him."

Lewis and Williams were part of the England squad that whitewashed Tonga at the end of last year but have yet to play together at international level.

After partnering Harry Smith in the first two Tests, Lewis made way once Williams had served his suspension.

The pair put forward strong cases to be England's halves this year with sparkling performances at Craven Park.

Mikey Lewis leaves George Williams in his wake. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams scored Warrington's opening try on his return from injury and was a threat throughout, although he was completely outfoxed by Lewis leading to a break that was not finished in a theme of KR’s night.

Wolves boss Sam Burgess said: "I thought Mikey was brilliant.

"It was probably Mikey's best game of the year. He really troubled us.

"They are two competitive players who are passionate about their clubs. It's good for the game. Moving forward it's a pretty lethal combination in that England set-up.