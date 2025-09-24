Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis on handling special attention and surviving Hull FC heat

Few things are more flattering – or more demanding – in sport than being singled out.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game tends to revolve around the influence of elite players. Even on a quiet day, they are never far from the spotlight.

Mikey Lewis perhaps attracts more attention than any other player in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it is opposition players trying to unsettle him or supporters in the stands, Lewis has a target on his back.

The Hull KR playmaker has never been one to back down and often gives as good as he gets.

But there have been signs of growing maturity as the attention intensifies.

Take the recent derby against Hull FC, whose heavy-handed tactics boiled over when Jack Ashworth elbowed Lewis in the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Rovers boss Willie Peters called for greater protection, Lewis was quick to laugh it off in a clear sign that he is learning to control his emotions.

Mikey Lewis has quickly developed a thick skin. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I just take it in my stride," said the 24-year-old after retaining his place in the Super League Dream Team.

"It's obviously not easy to do that but it's part and parcel of the game. They don't like me and I don't like them.

"It's sport, at the end of the day, and their job was to hurt me. It didn't really work but they tried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I reckon if it was a couple of years ago, I would have snapped but I really kept my cool.

Willie Peters, left, has been unhappy with the way some teams have tried to unsettle Mikey Lewis, right. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"What else do you expect from a derby? I just love playing rugby with my mates. To get the win over them just makes it even better."

If anything summed up Hull's mindset, it was the sight of Cade Cust losing focus in an altercation with Lewis and allowing Jack Broadbent to sneak in and score.

It was a snapshot of the influence the half-back exerts, not just on the scoreboard but in the minds of his rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That attention extends to the terraces and the dark side of social media, too. Opposition supporters regularly aim unsavoury chants and posts his way, while the Hull KR faithful have turned it into a badge of honour, delighting in singing "He's in your head" to the tune of Zombie by The Cranberries.

Mikey Lewis was officially inducted into the 2025 Dream Team on Monday. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

For Lewis, the barbs from opposition fans are just background noise.

"They can sing what they want," he added.

"It doesn't bother me one little bit. You've just got to laugh it off.

"Things happen in life. Social media is part of life now and if you do things wrong, you're going to get things spoken about you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got a job to do and need to keep fully focused on that. It's not about me; it's about the team.

"I just want to let my rugby do the talking."

Mikey Lewis, right, has enjoyed another special season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Lewis is certainly making the right noises where it counts.

There is a sense that the England man has not quite hit the heights of 2024 when he was crowned the Man of Steel, yet he still contributed 19 tries and 28 assists during the regular season – more involvements than last year and the most in the competition once again.

To those who questioned why he was picked in the Dream Team ahead of Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam, Lewis had a simple response.

"He's not a six," he said with a smile. "He's definitely a seven so he's in Jake Connor's position, not mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are so many fantastic sixes in the league so to keep that position is a massive honour."

From a fresh-faced teenager in a struggling side to one of the longest-serving players today, Lewis' journey mirrors the club's rise to the top of Super League.

Peters' men secured their place in Hull KR folklore by winning the Challenge Cup in June and head into the play-offs fresh from adding the League Leaders' Shield.

Although Rovers stumbled slightly in the closing stages of the regular season, a much-needed week off has left them ready to push for glory at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the coming weeks, they have the chance to complete their transformation and seal a historic treble with a Super League crown.

"It's been a long journey," said Lewis.

"I wouldn't change the journey I've been on. I've been here from the start and am living the dream now.

"I was living the dream back then because I was a young kid playing rugby league but now we're competing for trophies as well.

"We've got two trophies out of the three and are chasing that third. We lifted the Challenge Cup, which was a massive relief. The fans really wanted it and so did we. I think it was meant to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had a few blips but it's rugby league and nothing is going to be perfect. It's about how you bounce back and we've bounced back really well.