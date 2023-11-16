Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis tipped to become one of best players in Super League after signing long-term deal

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has tipped Mikey Lewis to become one of the best players in Super League after tying the England half-back down to a new long-term deal.

The Hull-born playmaker was already contracted to the Robins for the next two years but has signed fresh terms until the end of 2028 on the back of a stellar season for club and country.

Lewis was a virtual ever-present for Rovers as they reached the Challenge Cup final and secured a top-four finish in Super League, scoring 13 tries in 31 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Wane rewarded the 22-year-old with an England call-up last month and saw him thrive on the international stage against Tonga, the highlight a debut try at St Helens.

Peters has told Lewis that only a drop in standards will prevent him from reaching the very top of the game.

"I'm extremely happy to see Mikey extend his time at Hull KR," said Peters.

"With Mikey being a homegrown player who's come through our system, it’s a credit to everyone involved at the club who's helped Mikey get to where he is now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are only a few players that have the qualities that Mikey has. Now it’s about combining that with working hard, making sacrifices and he’ll be on track to becoming one of the best players in this competition."

Mikey Lewis is staying at Hull KR long term. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Lewis follows fellow England international Jez Litten in committing his long-term future to the ambitious Robins.

Peters expects Lewis to continue to develop into a leader after another statement of intent from Rovers.

"It’s huge for the club and wouldn’t be possible without the fantastic support from our board," added Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to keep our homegrown talent at the club and want to keep them long term. We’ve certainly proved that by locking in Mikey for five years and Jez Litten long term, too.

Mikey Lewis celebrates his debut try for England. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"If you look at Mikey’s year, he played nearly every game. The most pleasing part for me is seeing the growth in Mikey as a person, as well as a player. I’ve seen a lot of growth with him this year.

"There were times this year on the field when he was the only recognised spine member in the side and carried the team on his shoulders.

"I thought he did a great job of that. He took on some responsibilities that didn’t come naturally to him at the start of the year but definitely helped him to develop his game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis will be part of an exciting new-look spine next year following the signings of Peta Hiku and Tyrone May.

Mikey Lewis in action during the Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

The England man is determined to help Rovers take the next step by winning silverware.

"I’m over the moon to sign the new deal," he said.

"I’m really happy where I am now and am looking forward to what the future holds.

"This year has been massive for me. As a whole team we’ve come so far over the last few years to how we performed last year, getting to the Challenge Cup final, finishing fourth and making the play-off semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got new coaching staff and new players. They’ve got to come in with the same mindset as this year’s group that set the standard.