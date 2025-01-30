Hull KR half-back Tyrone May relaxed over future as he outlines biggest factor

Tyrone May has stressed he is happy at Hull KR but admits his future hinges on his brother's next career move.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylan May – the youngest of three brothers who play at the top level – is currently without a club following his departure from Penrith Panthers last July.

The 23-year-old is due in court this March to face domestic violence charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrone, whose contract at Craven Park expires at the end of this year, has made no secret of his desire to play alongside his brothers.

When asked about his future at KR's media day on Thursday, May replied: "I haven't started any talks yet. I got back not even a month ago.

"I've just been knuckling down, training hard and trying to get fit for a strong start to the season.

"I'm happy here and it has been smooth sailing so far but there are a few variables that might happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mostly I'm just waiting to see what my brother is going to do once things are sorted out. Then I'll be able to get a clearer gauge on what I want to do because we're a tight-knit family.

Tyrone May's contract expires at the end of this season. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"But at the end of the day, I'm happy as a Hull KR player."

May missed the first half of pre-season, sparking speculation that he would not return to Craven Park.

However, he reported back in early January after the birth of his child as planned.

"I was always coming back," said the Australian. "I just had to take care of some personal issues back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrone May tries to find a gap during last season's Grand Final. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"There were a few whispers because I wasn't at training. People read into it but I was back home training and doing some stuff with my family.

"At the end of the day, I was always coming back."

May helped Rovers reach their first Grand Final last year but was criticised in some quarters for putting too much responsibility on the shoulders of half-back partner Mikey Lewis.

Head coach Willie Peters has challenged May to improve his kicking game, something the playmaker has taken on board.

"The major one for me is nailing my short kicking game more and creating more opportunities through that," said May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's something I've had to work on but it worked the year before at Catalans. That was just down to people understanding me.

"It's my second year here now with pretty much the same spine so we'll hopefully be more on the same wavelength."

May will be a central figure for the Robins in 2025 as they bid for a return to Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old, who won an NRL Grand Final during his time at Penrith, is desperate to make it third time lucky after losing the previous two Super League deciders with Catalans Dragons and KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got a habit of making and losing Grand Finals which is not a good one," he said with a smile.

"We'll hopefully go one step further this year. The aim is to always win trophies and Grand Finals.