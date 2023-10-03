Hull KR handed boost as key man signs new deal ahead of Super League semi-final

Jez Litten has signed a new long-term deal to hand Hull KR a boost ahead of their play-off semi-final against Wigan Warriors.

The England hooker was already contracted for the next two seasons but will now remain at Craven Park until at least the end of 2027.

Litten joined the Robins from Hull FC midway through the 2019 campaign and has gone on to score eight tries in 92 games.

The 25-year-old, who made his England debut in April, has featured 30 times for Rovers this season and scored a try in the Challenge Cup final loss to Leigh Leopards in August.

"I’m buzzing I’ve signed a new deal," said Litten.

"I’ve been here just over three years now and I feel like we’re building as a club. I’m hopeful to be a part of that in the next four years and I’m really excited for it.

"I think we’ve come a long way as a team and it’s showing on the pitch now. But we’re not satisfied with just getting to semi-finals and finals; we want to get there, get that silverware and bring it back for the fans and club."

Head coach Willie Peters has backed Litten to play an important role in KR’s continued development.

Jez Litten has committed his long-term future to Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Jez is developing all the time," said Peters. "He’s a popular person within the group.