Hull KR have found base level in Super League trophy quest, says Willie Peters

The Robins reached the Super League summit following the 22-4 win over their title rivals, although they have since been knocked off top spot by Wigan Warriors.

Tonight's home date with 10th-placed Castleford Tigers is a test of KR's professionalism, one Peters expects his team to pass with flying colours.

"If you put in a performance like we did last week, that needs to be the minimum standard now," said the Rovers boss.

"Coming back to Craven Park, we expect the players to perform at that level again. We expect that every week and so do the players.

"We'll always judge ourselves on performance. Last week's result came from putting in a performance we're capable of. If we meet the KPIs and targets we set, the result will take care of itself.

"We respect Cas and know what they bring but it's about us."

Rovers survived a scare against the Tigers at Wheldon Road in June, with Jez Litten's late drop goal securing a 13-12 win.

The Tigers are following Hull KR's blueprint. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Peters has credited opposite number Craig Lingard with making Castleford difficult to beat again, as evidenced by the recent wins over St Helens and Catalans Dragons.

"I think he's doing a great job," said Peters.

"They obviously had a slow start and then they strengthened the team. That's a good sign that he saw that there were gaps in certain positions.

"They play a good brand and ask a lot of questions. They've had some big wins and are challenging the top teams.