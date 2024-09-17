Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell out to finish on 'massive high' as he calls time on Super League career

Hull KR have confirmed that long-serving hooker Matt Parcell will leave the club to return to Australia at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian has been at Craven Park throughout the club's rise having joined the Robins from Leeds Rhinos in June 2019.

Parcell quickly endeared himself to the KR fans with the match-clinching try on his debut in a derby win over Hull FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old has gone on to score 33 tries in 118 appearances to underline his status as one of the best hookers in the competition.

Parcell, who won the 2017 Super League title as a Leeds player, is targeting Grand Final glory with the high-flying Robins before he heads home.

"Firstly, I’d just like to thank the fans and supporters for the appreciation I’ve received at Hull KR and since arriving in the UK," said Parcell.

"I have truly loved my time in England. It has been the best experience filled with incredible people and wonderful memories. We also welcomed our beautiful daughter, Sadie, and became British citizens – milestones that will forever be special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also want to thank my wife, Steph, for your love and support. I’m not exactly sure when we first moved over that she envisioned that we would still be here eight years later but she has been an absolute star and we have friendships and memories for life.

Matt Parcell is preparing to leave Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But after eight seasons in the Super League, we feel that now is the right time for us to move back to Australia to be closer to family. This decision comes with a mix of emotions but with the opportunity to stay at Hull KR not an option, we believe moving back to Australia is the best choice for our family at this stage in our lives.

"I'm very much looking forward to my remaining weeks at Hull KR and hope to finish my time here on a massive high. I was fortunate enough to lift the trophy at Old Trafford in my first season in England so it would be an incredible experience if I could do it again in my final year."

Peters has credited Parcell with helping to transform Rovers into genuine title contenders in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins have already confirmed the signing of former England hooker Michael McIlorum as Parcell's replacement.

Matt Parcell in action during the 2017 Grand Final. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I would like to thank Matty for his contribution to Hull KR over the past five and a half years," said Peters.

"Matty has played an important role in helping the club reach the strong position it is in today.