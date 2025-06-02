Hull KR hooker Michael McIlorum pushing for remarkable comeback in Challenge Cup final against Warrington Wolves

Michael McIlorum could make a shock comeback in Saturday's Challenge Cup final after Willie Peters revealed he will name the veteran hooker in his Hull KR squad for Wembley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old was expected to be sidelined for three months with a ruptured bicep sustained in mid-April but he is pushing for a sensational return against Warrington Wolves.

"He'll be named," said Peters.

"The odds of him playing, I'm not sure yet. He's got to get through some things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The thing with Micky is he's built differently. It still should be a while really so that's why we've got to look at the pros and cons and weigh it all up and Micky will make a decision. There's obviously risk and a lot of factors involved.

"We need to go through a lot of testing and decision-making, conversations and things before we decide."

McIlorum is a three-time Challenge Cup winner and has twice won the Super League Grand Final during his decorated career.

The former England international, who would likely see out his rehabilitation period should he play, is set to have the final say.

Michael McIlorum was originally due to be out until mid-July. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There's real risk," added Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's no doubting that but I'll take his word if he can take to the field. Him and Jez (Litten) together are an important part of what we've done.

"He's been there, he's done it and he's experienced so if there's an option for him to play we will look at the opportunity."

Warrington have been beset by injury issues in the weeks leading into the Wembley showpiece, with England pair George Williams and Toby King among the absentees.

Influential half-back Williams has won his fitness race after declaring himself fit to lead the Wolves out at the national stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you get the injury it’s an eight to 10-week lay-off and it'll be seven weeks and two days post-op so it's really not miles faster," said Williams, who underwent ankle surgery in mid-April.

"It's been easy for me because I've done everything I can because the goal was always to play at Wembley. I could have played last week but it was a bit of a risk and we were always chasing this week.

"I'm not worried about match fitness. I've been doing a lot with the performance staff and I feel ready."

Lachlan Fitzgibbon is also set to play despite picking up a fresh injury in last week's win over Castleford Tigers but King and Jordy Crowther have been rated as 50/50 by Warrington head coach Sam Burgess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Peters confidently predicted that "Toby will play" at Monday's press event in Leeds, Burgess was more circumspect when quizzed on the centre's fitness.

"Toby and Jordy are a bit more of a stretch," said Burgess, who is definitely without hooker Danny Walker and winger Matty Ashton.