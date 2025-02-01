Hull KR hooker Michael McIlorum reveals how close he came to joining Leeds Rhinos after finally securing Yorkshire return

Eighteen years on from his Super League debut, Leeds lad Michael McIlorum has finally found his way back to Yorkshire.

The Stanningley and Queens product was part of the Leeds Rhinos youth set-up before deciding a move to Wigan Warriors offered him the chance of a better life.

McIlorum almost rejoined the Rhinos during his time at Catalans Dragons but the stars did not align until Hull KR sold him the dream of a successful final chapter.

"I was at the scholarship at Leeds and then when I was 16 I moved over to Wigan," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"Leeds offered me a contract to stay in the academy but Wigan were interested and I wanted to get away and do my own thing.

"Looking back, it was a big decision to move away at that age but at the time it didn't feel like that. I just saw it as an opportunity to get away from the people I grew up with.

"After I'd been at Catalans for a couple of years and my contract was up, Kev Sinfield got in touch to see if I'd be interested so there was a bit of talk about potentially going back but that never transpired and I stayed at Catalans for another four or five years."

With two Super League titles, three Challenge Cups and four World Cup appearances to his name, McIlorum has found a way without his hometown club.

Michael McIlorum is ready to take Hull KR to the next level after moving back to Yorkshire. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I can't complain," he added. "I've had a good career, winning quite a few trophies.

"I've got some great friends from it all, so I'm quite happy with how it's turned out.

"It's nice to be back in Yorkshire now. If I can finish it off at Hull KR with some more silverware, that'd be perfect."

That Rovers were the horse McIlorum backed says everything about the club's recent rise.

Michael McIlorum, right, twice suffered Grand Final disappointment with Catalans. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

After falling short in two Grand Finals with the Dragons, the 37-year-old viewed the Robins as his best bet to get back to Old Trafford and win it.

"Obviously we didn't have a very good year last year at Catalans and the opportunity came up in the middle of the season to come here," he said. "When I saw how well they were doing and what Willie (Peters) has built, I thought this might be my last opportunity to try and win something.

"I want to win another Grand Final and get to a Challenge Cup final. I want to touch a bit of silverware this year.

"I made a bit of a sacrifice moving to Hull from the south of France and hope it pays dividends."

Michael McIlorum will line up alongside Jez Litten, right, this season. (Photo: Laurent Selles/Catalan Dragons/SWpix.com)

KR have reached both showpiece events under Peters but have yet to clear the final hurdle.

Having seen the Australian up close, McIlorum is convinced it is a matter of time before Rovers end their long wait for silverware.

"He's pretty intense," said McIlorum. "He reminds me of (former Wigan head coach) Michael Maguire a little bit.

"From what the boys have said, he's relaxed a bit from when he first came because he trusts them now. He expects a lot and gets a lot out of the boys.

"I'm hoping my experience can help the team get over the line. It's difficult to win your first trophy – but I did that in my first year at Catalans and am hoping history repeats itself."

With his aggressive style and no-nonsense approach, McIlorum is the last of a dying breed of hookers.

Michael McIlorum was a popular figure at Catalans. (Photo: Remi Vignaud)

The former England international has teamed up with fellow veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to give KR a pack to be feared this year, even in an era that calls for more bark than bite.

If McIlorum's role is to start games and soften the opposition pack up for Jez Litten, he would feel right at home.

"I'm happy to do that," said McIlorum. "My game is more the defensive side of things.

"I'm hoping to have a bit of fun alongside Jared. If training is anything to go by, I think we will.

"It's difficult with how the rules are now. You have to be a little bit more careful and it's not the free-for-all it used to be.

"The last thing I or Jaz want to do is come here and sit on the sidelines suspended. It's a fine line."

As it stands, the 2025 season could be McIlorum's swansong.

The enforcer has not ruled out going around again but will not go on if he loses his edge.

"I've no real thoughts on next season and am just going to see how this year goes," he said.

"If I'm not up to it, I won't flog a dead horse. I want to contribute to the team as best I can.