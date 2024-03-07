Hull KR hooker Reiss Butterworth joins Super League rivals in loan move

The former Dewsbury Rams captain joined Rovers in the off-season but is behind Jez Litten and Matt Parcell in the pecking order at Craven Park.

Butterworth, who has not played a competitive game since last August, could make his London debut against defending champions Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

"Hull KR can confirm Reiss Butterworth has joined fellow Super League side, London Broncos on a two-week loan with immediate effect," read a statement from the Robins.

"The 25-year-old impressed for the Robins during pre-season and in the side’s friendly against Sheffield Eagles after joining in the off-season from Dewsbury Rams.