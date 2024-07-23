Hull KR injury latest with key player ruled out of London Broncos game

The Australian has been stood down by the club's medical staff for Friday's home clash with London Broncos.

May's absence means Mikey Lewis will have a new half-back partner for the first time this season, with Danny Richardson among Willie Peters' options as he eyes his full debut for the club.

"After the game, he started feeling some headaches and things like that," said Peters on May's issue.

"Our doctor checked him out and he's not going to play this week due to his head.

"Danny Richardson, Jez Litten and Jack Broadbent can all play there so there's some good options for us.

"Danny has certainly been training well and has played well in the reserves. Given the opportunity, I know he'll do a job."

May is one of four players to have featured in all 21 matches for the Robins this year, along with Peta Hiku, Ryan Hall and Kelepi Tanginoa.

Tyrone May is set to miss his first game since joining Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jesse Sue, Elliot Minchella and Jai Whitbread, meanwhile, have only missed one game apiece.

'Match limits' – the equivalent of 25 full games for forwards over the age of 22 and 30 full games for backs over 22 – were set to be introduced this year but coaches have been given more time to adapt to the law change, which was made to reduce exposure to head collisions.

"I think it's coming in next year in terms of the loads," said Peters. "My understanding is they're going to tally what they've done this year into next year.

"Mini (Minchella) is one we've had discussions about and Tyrone May is another one – and look what's happened with him. After the game he had headaches and now he's not playing this weekend, so there's a game he's not going to play.

Elliot Minchella has played big minutes this year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It sort of works itself out. Certainly, I want players playing every week and then we need to manage loads.

"Someone like Niall Evalds had hardly played for two years but he's played a number of games this year and you've got to manage his loads. It's a difficult one."

On the chances of captain Minchella being rested against London, Peters added: "We're not sure yet. Mini will be named in the squad and we'll make a decision at the back end of the week."

Peters, whose side are aiming for a seventh win in eight games in their pursuit of a top-two finish, could welcome back Evalds and James Batchelor for the visit of the Broncos.

Evalds sat out the match at Headingley due to a groin issue, while Batchelor has been sidelined since mid-June with an ankle injury.

"Hopefully Niall will be back this week," said Peters. "We'll see how Niall trains and if he's ready to go.

"James Batchelor is another we'll make a call on at the back end of the week.

"He's a player and a person who comes in every day and works so hard, whether he's playing or not. There was some disappointment that the injury happened around the time of the England game but Batch being Batch, he's just got on with it.