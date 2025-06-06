Hull KR keep Warrington Wolves guessing as Michael McIlorum injury uncertainty adds to Wembley drama

Hull KR hooker Michael McIlorum could play in Saturday's Challenge Cup final despite missing the captain's run in a remarkable Wembley subplot.

The 37-year-old was a surprise inclusion in KR's 21-man squad for the clash with Warrington Wolves – just seven weeks after surgery on a ruptured bicep that typically requires a three-month recovery.

Rovers head coach Willie Peters has kept opposite number Sam Burgess guessing, with McIlorum set to make a late call on the morning of the game.

"He's with the squad but hasn't trained," said Peters at Wembley on Friday.

"We'll make a decision over whether he plays tomorrow. He's done some work this week but needs to jump another hurdle before we say yes or no.

"He's done what he's had to do in terms of getting to this stage and will have to pass something on game day.

"With his injury, there's a lot of risk involved. If he did play, there's a high chance he could get injured.

"It's a decision he will make. We'll know more tomorrow after we do what we need to do."

Michael McIlorum will make a decision on his participation on the morning of the game. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

McIlorum has started each of his nine games for the Robins this season, operating as a foil for fellow hooker Jez Litten.

The three-time Challenge Cup winner would likely be used in a short first-half stint to help set the tone – but Peters stressed that is only part of the equation.

Asked whether McIlorum's limited minutes would factor into the decision, Peters replied: "Yes and no.

"It's an injury where if he gets put in a vulnerable position, it could happen any time. Whether it's one minute or 79 minutes, there's risk involved.

Willie Peters is interviewed after the captain's run. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We all value him. Mick has come here to help us win one of these. We're in a position to be able to do that.

"We've just got to make sure he's in the right frame of mind. The only person that can decide that is him."

Rovers have lifted the Challenge Cup just once in 1980, while they have to go back 40 years for the last time they got their hands on major silverware.

Peters, who would take his place alongside the great Roger Millward as only the second coach to lead the Robins to cup glory, will remind his players about the prize on offer in his final message before they enter the field.

Hull KR familiarise themselves with the national stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We always do a lot for our community and everyone involved in the club – the board and supporters," said Peters. "But I think it's important that the players know they can create history for themselves and the connection they can have until the end.

"You might not see a player for 10 or 15 years but if you win something like this with a player, you have a connection for life. I want them to get that connection.

"The people involved can be legends of this club. It's a big call but obviously Roger and the legends of our club, this new crop coming through can be potential legends of this club for a long time.

"What would excite me is being in a WhatsApp group for the next 30, 40 years with a group of guys that you just won the Challenge Cup with and being able to keep in contact.

"Eventually when I go back (to Australia), to be able to come back and celebrate in 10, 20 years and all that, that excites me."

The last time they reached Wembley in 2023, it was new territory for the Robins.

This weekend they return to the scene of their heartbreaking golden-point defeat to Leigh Leopards steeled by recent experiences on the biggest stages.

"There's a good feel," said Peters, who also led Rovers to last year's Grand Final.

"We've got to go do the job but I can see we've learnt a lot over the last couple of years. It's a different team, mentally as well because we've been here before.