Hull KR land Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum in surprise signing for 2025

The 36-year-old is set to finish his career at Craven Park after penning a one-year contract with the Robins.

McIlorum, who has represented Ireland and England at international level, won the Super League Grand Final twice with Wigan Warriors and has taken his tally of Challenge Cup successes to three during his time at Catalans.

The Leeds native will return to Yorkshire next year to work alongside fellow hookers Jez Litten and Bill Leyland at KR.

Micky McIlorum is on his way back to Yorkshire. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I'm very happy to be signing with Hull KR next season," said McIlorum, who will be 37 when the 2025 season gets under way.

"The club has been going from strength to strength over the past few years and I want to be a part of that.

"After speaking with Willie (Peters, head coach) on his ethos and the club's ambitions I saw this as a great fit for me.

"Hull KR are a club striving for silverware and I’m looking forward to helping them push for success in 2025."

The hooker represented England and Ireland at international level. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

McIlorum becomes KR's fifth recruit for next season following the signings of Leyland, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Eribe Doro and current Catalans team-mate Tom Davies.

Peters views McIlorum as the perfect replacement for the departing Matt Parcell.

"His experience is going to be a valuable asset for us next season," said Peters.

"Micky has played at the highest level and won competitions with Wigan and knows what it takes to be a seasoned pro.

"What Micky does when he's on the field and the way he plays says a lot about what he does off the field away from the game and the work he puts in.

"We have three hookers this year and we want to continue that next year. Micky will also be a great sounding board for Jez Litten and Bill Leyland to help with their ongoing development. I have no doubt that both Jez and Bill will be better players in the long term for having Micky at our club.