Hull KR lose key man for top-of-the-table clash with Wigan

Super League leaders Hull KR will be without play-maker Tyrone May when they visit second-placed Wigan Warriors in two weeks’ time.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May was handed a two-match suspension, covering Saturday’s visit of Castleford Tigers and the game at Wigan six days later, following his yellow card for dissent during last Thursday’s 74-12 thrashing of Salford Red Devils.

The scrum-half had 12 penalty points added to his record – taking him to 13 for the season – after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with a grade D offence of ‘questioning the integrity of a match official’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team-mate Michael McIlorum was fined, but avoided a ban, over a grade A head contact charge.

Hull Kingston Rovers' Tyrone May

The Robins are four points ahead of Wigan with seven rounds remaining in the regular season and a win in this month’s encounter would leave them with one hand on the league leaders’ shield.

Stand-off Brodie Croft received three penalty points after being charged with a grade B trip in Leeds Rhinos’ 15-14 defeat at Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago.

They are the first blot on his record this season and he was fined, but avoided a ban which kicks in when players reach six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scrum-half Matt Frawley, who is on loan from Rhinos, was fined for grade B head contact in Huddersfield Giants’ win at Hull FC. The three-point offence was his first of the season.

Players have until noon today to challenge the panel’s findings with any appeals held later that day.