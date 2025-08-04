Hull KR lose key man for top-of-the-table clash with Wigan
May was handed a two-match suspension, covering Saturday’s visit of Castleford Tigers and the game at Wigan six days later, following his yellow card for dissent during last Thursday’s 74-12 thrashing of Salford Red Devils.
The scrum-half had 12 penalty points added to his record – taking him to 13 for the season – after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with a grade D offence of ‘questioning the integrity of a match official’.
Team-mate Michael McIlorum was fined, but avoided a ban, over a grade A head contact charge.
The Robins are four points ahead of Wigan with seven rounds remaining in the regular season and a win in this month’s encounter would leave them with one hand on the league leaders’ shield.
Stand-off Brodie Croft received three penalty points after being charged with a grade B trip in Leeds Rhinos’ 15-14 defeat at Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago.
They are the first blot on his record this season and he was fined, but avoided a ban which kicks in when players reach six points.
Scrum-half Matt Frawley, who is on loan from Rhinos, was fined for grade B head contact in Huddersfield Giants’ win at Hull FC. The three-point offence was his first of the season.
Players have until noon today to challenge the panel’s findings with any appeals held later that day.
The full list of charges from Super League round 20 is: Brodie Croft (Leeds v Wakefield, grade B trip, three penalty points, total points 3) - fined; Tyrone May (Hull KR v Salford, grade D ‘questioning the integrity of a match official, 12 penalty points, total points 13) - two-match suspension; Michael McIlorum (Hull KR v Salford, grade A head contact, one penalty point, total points 3.5) - fined; Matt Frawley (Huddersfield v Hull FC grade B head contact, three penalty points, total points 3) - fined; Ryan Matterson (Warrington v Leigh, grade B late contact on passer, three penalty points, total points 3) - fined; Tesi Nui (Leigh v Warrington, grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points 1).