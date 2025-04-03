Hull KR move a risk but it has paid off, declares Dean Hadley ahead of biggest Hull FC reunion yet

When Dean Hadley left boyhood club Hull FC to join fierce rivals Hull KR in 2019, it would be fair to say more than a few eyebrows were raised.

The Black and Whites were third in Super League at the time with fresh memories of back-to-back Challenge Cup wins, while Rovers were fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

But Hadley, who crossed the divide with Jez Litten, wanted more from a career that had yet to take off.

It was a rocky start at a struggling club but the Robins are now on top in the city and Hadley has been right at the heart of their transformation.

As he prepares to return to his old club in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup this weekend, Hadley is glad he followed his gut all those years ago.

"It was a big decision at the time," he said.

"Hull KR were at the other end of the table and it was totally different to what it is now.

"It was a bit of a risk but it was one I needed to take. I'm glad I did it and have no regrets.

Dean Hadley has become a cornerstone of the Hull KR pack since his move from Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I love my life at Hull KR. Things are going well for me personally and the team as well. I just want to keep doing what I do."

The Hull native has played in 13 derby games and seen the rivalry from both sides.

Saturday's cup clash – the first between the rivals in the competition since 1986 – promises to be the biggest yet.

"It's right up there," said Hadley.

Dean Hadley in action for Hull during the 2019 Magic Weekend. (Photo: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com)

"For me personally, it probably is the biggest one. Obviously being a knockout game in the Challenge Cup, it's do or die and there are no second chances.

"The time between cup derbies adds to it and makes it even more special. As players, we have the privilege of being able to play in it and have a say in the result.

"It's going to be a real special occasion. The focus was on Leigh and Huddersfield after the draw was made but now we're fully focused on Saturday. It's one we're all really looking forward to."

The last time Hull and Rovers met in the Challenge Cup in the 1980s, both clubs were regularly battling for honours.

The Robins are eyeing a return to Wembley in the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The rivals' fortunes have fluctuated since but they head into this week's derby showdown as the top two in Super League.

As far as Hadley is concerned, it is no coincidence that the rivalry has been reignited in the cup in 2025.

"That's how it tends to happen," he said.

"When you're going well, things like this can happen. Being a Hull lad, it's great to see both teams at the right end of the table.

"It's great for our city. There's no reason why this can't be the start of an exciting new chapter for the derby.

"We've kept improving over the last few years and have been pretty consistent. That's what we're hoping for again this season. We want success and that means winning silverware.

Hull have enjoyed a strong start to the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hull have had a change in ownership and a boost in energy. There's a bit more excitement around the club and they've started the season well.

"Hopefully there will be more big games to come."

The Robins have won five of the previous six derbies and know all about the big stage having played in both major finals in recent years, as well as a League Leaders' Shield decider last season.

Willie Peters' side have a perfect record at the start of 2025 but Hull are not far behind after claiming six wins and a draw from their opening eight fixtures.

While Rovers have the greater experience of big occasions as a group, there is no shortage of know-how in a Hull team led by Aidan Sezer, John Asiata and Jordan Rapana.

One of KR's pack leaders, Hadley is bracing himself for a stern challenge – but he has warned the Black and Whites to expect the same.

"When you look at their recruitment over the pre-season, they signed a lot of experienced players who have played in big games," said the forward, who featured for Rovers in the 2023 Challenge Cup final and 2024 Super League Grand Final.

"Experience can help. As a team, we've had some experiences over the last couple of years and we want to win now.

"Hull are playing well as a team. You look at the forwards and there are a few individuals who are playing really well and are hard to handle.

"We've got a job on our hands this week. We know it's going to be a real tough game on their patch.