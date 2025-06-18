Hull KR must overcome one final hurdle to cement greatness - James O'Brien comment

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull KR's first major trophy in 40 years finally saw them shake off the weight of history and silence the 'Since 1985' taunts.

With unburdened shoulders, Rovers appear primed to kick on and build a new dynasty after decades in the shadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But to replicate the success of Roger Millward's legendary side, the Robins must shake another monkey off their back.

Willie Peters' team have a remarkable record since losing to Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals of last year's Challenge Cup, winning 33 of their 37 games.

KR have now gone almost an entire year unbeaten against every Super League team except Wigan, a statistic that is as concerning as it is impressive.

Since losing to Catalans Dragons in golden point last July, the Robins have only come unstuck against the Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A narrow defeat in the 2024 League Leaders' Shield decider was swiftly followed by the heartbreak of being denied a maiden Super League title by their rivals at Old Trafford.

Hull KR have quickly moved on to the next challenge. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

To add to the pain, Wigan are the only side to have beaten Peters' men this year, the sole blemish on KR's otherwise perfect record.

Rovers managed to avoid the Warriors on their way to Challenge Cup glory – ironically thanks to bitter rivals Hull FC who pulled off the most unlikely of upsets in the last 16 – but there will be no escaping Matt Peet's team in the second half of the Super League season.

The Robins have not been able to shake off the defending champions despite losing just one of their 14 league fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors have quietly reeled off nine straight wins to stay in touch with the leaders, albeit after surviving an almighty scare against lowly Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

Willie Peters' side celebrate their Wembley success. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Wigan are unlikely to be so generous at the business end of the campaign when the best teams come into their own.

Rovers finished strongly in the previous two seasons under Peters, only to see their trophy hopes ended by the Warriors on each occasion.

Barring a bit of help from elsewhere, the Robins will need to find a way to end Wigan's recent stranglehold if they are to prove themselves more than a fleeting success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their next opportunity is a trip to the Brick Community Stadium in mid-August, a game still two months away but already carrying considerable importance given the unrelenting pace at the top.

Wigan have beaten Hull KR when it has mattered in Super League. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The two teams look set for another straight shootout for the League Leaders’ Shield, putting them on course for a Grand Final rematch in October.

Should Rovers and Wigan secure top-two finishes again, it would take a special effort to go to Craven Park or the Brick Community Stadium and win in the play-offs.

Leeds Rhinos are the nearest challengers in the table and appear best equipped to cause a semi-final upset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Hull KR have conceded fewer points than the Rhinos, highlighting the defensive strides made under Brad Arthur.

Rohan Smith's Leeds were viewed as an easy touch but Arthur's team have a steely edge not seen since the golden generation.

The Rhinos will learn more about their Grand Final credentials during a testing run that includes two meetings with St Helens, as well as clashes with Leigh Leopards and KR.

Leeds appear to be the biggest threat to Hull KR and Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leigh sit in fourth place but a points difference of just 15 suggests they may be occupying a false position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints have boosted their for and against by racking up big scores against the weaker teams, yet they fall into the same 'unconvincing' category as the Leopards.

This season appears to have come too soon for Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity, while established challengers Warrington Wolves and Catalans face a battle just to make the play-offs.

Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield and Salford Red Devils are all playing for pride in the second half of the campaign.

In Castleford's case, there are at least signs of optimism with improved on-field results and Chris Chester's influence behind the scenes offering hope for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While several sides are already looking to next year, the race for Old Trafford is set for a sprint finish between the teams who have set the standard all season.

Hull KR have already made history this year – but in sport, history can be quickly forgotten.

With the League Leaders' Shield and main Super League prize still up for grabs, Rovers now face a different kind of challenge: proving they are built to last.

To do that, they must find a way past Wigan, the one team that stand between the Robins and true greatness.

Questions about succession planning – at a time when senior players are coming to the end and the academy cupboard is bare – can wait.