Hull KR need repeat of Ben Crooks’ historic try to stun Huddersfield Giants

They won 25-24 when they last met in April after Robins winger Ben Crooks scored a try after just seven seconds – the quickest in professional rugby league history.

Huddersfield are on a three-game losing run after falling at home to Warrington Wolves on Thursday – the same night KR succumbed to Wakefield Trinity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having also lost at Hull FC, Smith’s side have now dropped out of the play-off places so they urgently need to return to winning ways.

Asked if he expects the game to be as eventful as the last meeting, he replied: “I’m going to challenge Crooksie to break his own world record. That’d be lovely.

“A lot of things have happened since then, to both teams. We’re in different situations now with different personnel.

“That game was a long time ago so we can’t take too much from that.

“It’s hard to make too many predictions when you’re turning around so quickly. Who knows what’s going to turn up from either team on Monday? It’s really hard to predict.

Ben Crooks score's Hull KR's historic opening try against Huddersfield Giants in April. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“Hopefully we’ll be freshened up enough to get out there and put in a decent performance.”

Rovers have lost loose forward Dean Hadley for the rest of the season after he dislocated his shoulder for a second time in 19 days in the 25-18 defeat against Trinity.

Smith hopes former Bradford Bulls forward Matty Storton could return to the 17 and stand-off Rowan Milnes, too, after they both missed that encounter.

Meanwhile, untried 19-year-old prop Tom Whur has earned his first call-up with Australian Korbin Sims dropping out.