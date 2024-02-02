Hull KR new boy Oliver Gildart ready to issue reminder about quality after frustrating NRL spell

The 27-year-old won two Super League titles with boyhood club Wigan Warriors but is fresh from a challenging time in the NRL.

Gildart scored one try in 10 games across spells at Wests Tigers and Sydney Roosters in 2022 before a frustrating stint with the Dolphins that ended early after failing to make an appearance.

The centre is confident of rediscovering the form that earned him England and Great Britain caps following his return to Super League with the Robins.

"I've had a couple of years away now and it's easy to forget what I can bring to a team," said Gildart.

"I want to get back to playing good rugby and I'm sure I've got the players around me who can also bring me on.

"I'm not really too fussed what other people think (about his time in the NRL). I'm just glad to be back in an environment where I'm happy and my family is happy. If you're happy at work, you're going to be happy on the field.

"I perform best when I'm like that. Everything is going good so far."

Oliver Gildart is back in Super League permanently with Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Gildart scored five tries in 12 Queensland Cup games last year before signing a short-term deal with Leigh Leopards.

The former Wigan outside back feels primed to hit the ground running thanks to his time at Leigh.

"I wasn't playing out there in the NRL," he said.

"I was playing in the Queensland Cup which is a good standard but a bit off Super League.

Oliver Gildart played against Rovers for Leigh last year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was good for me to come home and luckily I managed to play in some pretty big games for Leigh.

"It was just good to be back home playing at a high level, which hopefully will stand me in good stead for this season."

Gildart's move to the Leopards, which came after he had agreed a long-term deal with Hull KR, was not well received by a section of Rovers supporters as the rivals battled for silverware.

Although he was ineligible to play in the Challenge Cup final, Gildart did feature in the play-off clash between the clubs.

Oliver Gildart in action during the 2018 Grand Final. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Asked if he had received any pelters since linking up with the Robins, Gildart said with a smile: "I haven't seen many of the fans yet so I might get a few from them.

"Nah, there's been nothing, to be fair. At the end of the day, it was a decision that suited me and my family. I live close by to Leigh and we had stuff going on off the field which we needed to get back home for.

"It was great to play there and I've got a lot of respect for that club but the end goal was that I was always coming here for three years.

"I'm really looking forward to representing this club now. Hopefully we can get some success on the back of it."

After falling agonisingly short against Leigh at Wembley, Willie Peters' side were outclassed by eventual champions Wigan in the play-off semi-finals.

Gildart believes Rovers have the necessary ingredients to take the next step and end their 39-year wait for major silverware.

"It's not easy to do but we've got a great squad here and are building the culture the right way," he said.

"I've been a part of successful teams in the past and there's no reason why this club can't get those trophies at the end of the year.