Hull KR new boy Tom Davies accepts challenge of replacing Ryan Hall in trophy pursuit

A new year brings fresh challenges for trophy-chasing Hull KR.

The ultimate objective of winning silverware remains the same but to achieve that they must continue to evolve.

Faced with questions following the losses of Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Kane Linnett, Rovers answered them emphatically by reaching last year's Grand Final.

Kelepi Tanginoa helped replace Linnett's threat in the back row and a stronger right edge ensured Kenny-Dowall's output was not missed as much as it might have been.

This year's challenges centre around finding a way to maintain their lofty standards without Matt Parcell and Ryan Hall, the latest influential figures to move on.

The Robins will have a different dynamic at hooker following the decision to replace the electric Parcell with no-nonsense veteran Michael McIlorum, while Tom Davies and Joe Burgess are the men tasked with filling the large hole left by Hall's departure.

Davies has taken Hall's place in the squad and Burgess is preparing to move over to the left wing as he settles into the number five shirt.

For new recruit Davies, the challenge of replacing a Super League legend is an exciting one.

Tom Davies has been tasked with filling some big boots in 2025. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm going to be on the other edge to where Hally was so it's not a straight swap but I know how well he'll be remembered here and it's something for me to step up to," he said.

"I always like a challenge. I think it gets the most out of me knowing the person who was here before me made such a big impact.

"It's only going to make me try my hardest every day to make sure I can live up to that.

"Me and Budgie had a good combo at Wigan. We know the standards and work rate we need to hit. We need to show what we can do when the season comes."

The winger is known for his work rate. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

No player took more carries than Hall in Super League last season and only Warrington Wolves full-back Matt Dufty made more metres.

In Davies – a player who has been a regular at the top of both charts in recent years – Rovers have signed a winger capable of replicating Hall's work rate.

"The role of a winger has changed a lot over the last 20 years," said Davies.

"Gone are the days where I could stand out wide, have a croissant, get the ball three times a game and dot it over the line.

Tom Davies touches down on his final appearance for Catalans last September. (Photo: Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com)

"It's a lot of work now but it's something I do take pride in and enjoy doing. When you look at the best wingers over the last 10 years, it's massive.

"It's not just the finishing, which don't get me wrong looks great on Sky telly when people are scoring from impossible angles, the team appreciate it more when you're taking 20 carries in, making 200 metres a game and getting quick play the balls to get them on the front foot.

"Hally was great at that and it's something I really want to do now I'm here."

Davies reached the 2021 and 2023 Grand Finals with Catalans Dragons but the French club's failure to make the play-offs meant he was a spectator last season.

An Old Trafford winner with Wigan Warriors in 2018, Davies believes getting that elusive first title is the hardest part for a club after watching his new side fall short against his former employers in October.

"Very much so," said the one-cap England international.

The 27-year-old represented England in 2021. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"Hull KR have made their intentions very clear that they're hungry for silverware. They're a club on the up. They want to be in finals and win finals. Their actions back that up with the signings they're making.

"The hardest part is getting that first trophy. When you've been there before and done it, it gives you a certain confidence that you know what's required.

"Finals rugby is very different to your regular Super League game – the ball is in play for a lot of minutes and it's very low risk with low errors. You've got to take the little wins like making an extra 10 metres a set to keep them in their half. Those things that go unnoticed can make a big difference.

"When you've won it before, it gives you so much more confidence. Hull KR were there last year so the lads have had a taste and know what's expected. The club are only going to be better for that experience."

The challenge for every contender is to topple Wigan, the holders of all four trophies.

Davies would love nothing more than to end his hometown club's period of dominance with Hull KR.

"I hope so," said the 27-year-old. "That's ultimately why we're doing this hard work now.

"Every conditioning block we're doing, every weight we're pushing and every pass that's being made is to be at that Grand Final at the end of the year.

"I'm very hungry to win more. I'd love to win a trophy here. I've never been a player that's happy to play in a mid-table team; I want to be successful and in a team that's pushing.