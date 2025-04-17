Hull KR not motivated by Super League table ahead of Hull FC showdown, insists Elliot Minchella

Elliot Minchella insists that the battle for top spot in Super League is not part of Hull KR's motivation this week – they simply want to beat Hull FC.

The Robins hold a one-point advantage over their rivals at the summit, leaving Willie Peters' side with no margin for error in the Good Friday derby.

However, the satisfaction of winning twice at the MKM Stadium in the space of a fortnight would be enough for Rovers.

"We're not bothered about 'If we win, we stay top'," said KR captain Minchella, who led his side to victory in the Challenge Cup at the start of April.

"The table hasn't even been brought up this week. It's about winning the game and whatever comes with that, comes with it.

"We just want to win."

Rovers were stung by defending champions Wigan Warriors last week after showing signs of a derby hangover.

Another date with Hull offers the Robins the perfect chance to bounce back from their first defeat of the year.

Elliot Minchella shows his passion during the recent derby at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're coming off the back of a loss and have loads to work on from the Wigan game," added Minchella.

"But I don't need to get the boys fired up too much this week. It's a Hull derby, a massive game regardless of the result the previous week.

"There's loads of improvement in us. There are always areas of improvement even after a win but we're coming off the back of a loss and have had honest conversations within the group.

"We know we have to be better than we were last Friday this week."

Hull KR were too good for their rivals in the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull took advantage of KR's slip-up with an impressive win at Warrington Wolves, setting up the chance to leapfrog their rivals into top spot.

Rovers have dominated the fixture in recent times but the gap has closed this year.

"They're a good side," said Minchella.

"The table doesn't lie – they're where they are for a reason. I spoke before the Challenge Cup game about the turnaround they've had and the proof is in the pudding. They've just been to Warrington and turned them over – and we know how difficult that is.

"I've been really impressed with them. They've got our respect and we're looking forward to another derby against them.