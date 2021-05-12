Hull KR player moved out on loan to York City Knights

Hull KR's Mikey Lewis scores against Huddersfield Giants earlier this season. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

The talented teenager started in the Robins’ first three Super League games of the season, scoring two tries, but has recently fallen down the pecking order behind former Bradford Bulls stand-off Rowan Milnes.

Lewis, 19, is likely to come straight into York coach James Ford’s plans for Sunday’s Championship trip to Widnes Vikings.

“Mikey is a talented young half, hooker or full-back who has a good level of competitiveness about him,” said Ford.

“If Mikey is willing to work hard at areas of his game, I can see him becoming a very good full-back or half in the future.”

With Lewis’ arrival, ex-Hull KR player Matty Marsh could return to full-back for the Widnes game as York look to put the disappointment of Sunday’s agonising late 16-12 defeat against joint-leaders Featherstone Rovers behind them.

The loan deal includes a two-week recall period and bolsters Ford’s options with the coach also expecting the likes of Brendan O’Hagan, Kriss Brining and Tyme Dow-Nikau to return to full training in the next week or so.