Hull KR powerbroker's prescient prediction driving Super League title bid

With just one defeat in 15 rounds, Willie Peters' side have maintained a relentless pace at the top of Super League, yet have been unable to shake off defending champions Wigan Warriors.

Wigan lost five matches on their way to League Leaders' Shield success in 2024 but Peters believes the margin for error is even smaller this year.

After guiding his team to an emphatic 48-0 victory at Castleford Tigers, Peters recalled McNicol's prescient words. The lifelong supporter, whose financial backing has been crucial to KR's recent rise, had set an ambitious goal that now feels well within reach.

"Someone said to me at the start of the year, 'Don't lose more than three'," explained Peters.

"It was actually one of our board members, James McNicol. He thinks big and said we were going to win a trophy in 2025 and we achieved that. And he didn't want us to lose any more than three. We'll see how we go.

"There's a long way to go. I know it's a cliché but you do take it week to week. If we keep playing the way we are and preparing the way we are, we're going to keep getting results.

"That's not getting ahead of ourselves. We believe in what we do during the week. If the players keep going after it like they are, we'll put ourselves in a position to win games."

Hull KR celebrate one of their nine tries at Castleford. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Peters expects the battle for the League Leaders' Shield to go down to the wire but dismissed talk of a two-horse race.

"There's Leeds as well," he added. "They're playing really well.

"Wigan are going to be there no matter what because Wigan are Wigan.

"As I said before, Leeds are improving every week and have won five on the bounce, so you can't afford to drop one.

Noah Booth finishes spectacularly in the corner. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It doesn't matter where you go, they're always big games. This was a big game for us and next week back at home against Wakefield is going to be a big game.