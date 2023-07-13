All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Hull KR prop George King backed to kick on after signing new contract

Hull KR prop George King has signed a new deal that will keep him at Craven Park until at least the end of 2027.
By James O'Brien
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:14 BST

The Ireland captain has established himself as a cornerstone of the KR pack since his arrival from Wakefield Trinity in 2020.

King has made 71 appearances for the Robins, missing just one Super League game this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 28-year-old was contracted until the end of 2025 but he has been rewarded with an extension after proving his value under new boss Willie Peters.

Most Popular

"We are delighted George has committed to Hull KR for an additional two seasons," said Peters.

"George is a well-liked person at our club and puts his hand up every week when he takes the field.

"George is looking to move closer to training which shows how committed he is to the club and this will no doubt help George reach the levels we know he can."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

King did not have to think twice about extending his stay at Craven Park.

George King is staying at Hull KR long term. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)George King is staying at Hull KR long term. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
George King is staying at Hull KR long term. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was a really easy decision," he said.

"I was over the moon that the club has come to me and offered me the extension. I signed it more or less straight away."

Related topics:George KingHull KRWakefield TrinityIrelandRobinsSuper League