Hull KR prop George King has signed a new deal that will keep him at Craven Park until at least the end of 2027.

The Ireland captain has established himself as a cornerstone of the KR pack since his arrival from Wakefield Trinity in 2020.

King has made 71 appearances for the Robins, missing just one Super League game this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old was contracted until the end of 2025 but he has been rewarded with an extension after proving his value under new boss Willie Peters.

"We are delighted George has committed to Hull KR for an additional two seasons," said Peters.

"George is a well-liked person at our club and puts his hand up every week when he takes the field.

"George is looking to move closer to training which shows how committed he is to the club and this will no doubt help George reach the levels we know he can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King did not have to think twice about extending his stay at Craven Park.

George King is staying at Hull KR long term. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was a really easy decision," he said.