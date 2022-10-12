Hull KR prop George King insists 'glamorous' Ireland have plenty to prove

Australia, with a little bit of help from New Zealand, have dominated the World Cup since Great Britain lifted the trophy for a third time in 1972.

Pacific nations Tonga and Samoa have joined the conversation after assembling formidable squads, providing strong competition together with hosts England.

All five teams are highly fancied to reach the quarter-finals, leaving three spots up for grabs.

Drawn in a group alongside Jamaica and Lebanon as well as New Zealand, a top-two finish is a realistic aim for an Ireland team boasting star names such as Luke Keary and James Bentley.

Quarter-final qualification would be an improvement for a nation that failed to leave the group in the last tournament five years ago – but captain George King was quick to stress that Ireland have much to prove.

"It's definitely the strongest squad we've assembled," he told The Yorkshire Post. "But I think we're still a work in progress.

"If we want to change people's opinions, we've got to do it on the field. We might look glamorous with some of the names on our teamsheet and some of the people we've brought over but we've got to put the action into training first and take it into game one against Jamaica.

George King speaks during the Rugby League World Cup 2021 tournament launch. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC2021)

"What you'll see from this squad is that we're young, dynamic and will fight for everything."

Sydney Roosters half-back Keary – a three-time NRL champion – is the headline name in the Ireland squad.

The 30-year-old, who qualifies for Ireland through his father, is set to partner Halifax Panthers playmaker Joe Keyes in the halves.

King has tipped both men to take the World Cup by storm.

James Bentley celebrates a try against Wigan Warriors in the play-offs. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"Luke is looking really good,” said King. "One thing that has really surprised me about him is that it's not just his on-field ability, it's the stuff that he does off the field as well.

"His ability to talk to people and galvanise the whole squad is second to none. You can see why he's been a real success for Sydney Roosters.

"One player that I will mention is his partner in crime, Joe Keyes. He's been unreal. I'd put him up as one to watch at this World Cup, seriously."

King will be joined in the pack by Hull KR team-mate Frankie Halton and Leeds Rhinos enforcer Bentley.

George King was a standout performer for Hull KR in 2022. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Frankie was probably our most consistent player this year for KR," added King. "Every game he was so good, especially in the first half of the season before he got injured. He was terrific and rightly deserved his new contract.

"His other back-rower James Bentley was phenomenal at the back end of the season. He was probably the best player in the semi-final and even in a losing side he was up there with the best players in the final.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what they do in the back row."

Sunday's opening game against Jamaica at Headingley will be a proud occasion for the King family, whose roots are in Ireland.

George King will line up alongside brother Toby to complete a journey that began in the junior leagues in their hometown of Huddersfield.

"People like to think we bicker at each other but far from it," said George. "We really get on and give each other positives and negatives after every single game.

"I was fortunate to play with my brother through the junior ranks and at Huddersfield and Warrington as well. When he made his debut for Ireland against Russia, that was my second game and it really brought home that we could play in a World Cup together.

"I'm really looking forward to doing that."

The King brothers have been among the best players in their positions in Super League at different stages in recent years – but they have only ever been interested in representing the Emerald Isle.

"I wouldn't choose any other nation," added George. "No chance.

"I absolutely love playing for this country and can't wait to represent the whole nation.

"I know some players flit between nations but my brother is really passionate and raring to go with Ireland just as much as he would be if he was playing for England."

While Ireland would dearly love to top the group, realistically Ged Corcoran's side are playing for second place and a quarter-final date with Australia at Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium.

King has not allowed himself to dream about facing the world champions in his own backyard.

"It's lovely to say that from the outside looking in but I'm on the inside and am only thinking about Jamaica first,” he said.

"I'm so stoked to be playing them in the first game. I've seen a few games and the carnival atmosphere that they bring, they're going to bring so much to this World Cup.