Hull KR prop George King reflects on 'incredible journey' as departure confirmed

Hull KR have confirmed that long-serving prop George King will leave Craven Park at the end of the Super League campaign.

The 29-year-old signed a deal until the end of 2027 only last year but has been released from his contract after being restricted to 12 appearances this season.

King has played 95 games for the club since arriving from Wakefield Trinity in 2020, including 30 last year as a cornerstone of the pack.

However, the front-rower has fallen down the pecking order and will move on following KR's play-off campaign.

"It's been an incredible journey meeting so many amazing people at the heart of the club," said King, who has been heavily linked with a move to hometown club Huddersfield Giants.

"Joining the club at the end of the lockdown and seeing where we are now, both on and off the field, fills me with great pride.

"The amount of hard work put in by so many people makes leaving all the more difficult. But with the club's decision and direction and my family being my priority, I believe it's best for me to leave with proud memories and no regrets."

Rovers are second in Super League heading into Friday's home clash with Leeds Rhinos, with a win enough to secure a home semi-final in the play-offs.

George King is on his way out of Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

KR boss Willie Peters said: ‘George has played an important role in the club’s successes over the past five years. He's a quality person and a well-respected member of our team.