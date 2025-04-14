Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves makes retirement call as Willie Peters hails all-time great

Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has decided to bring the curtain down on his decorated career at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

The 36-year-old will retire as a Sydney Roosters legend, having made a club-record 310 appearances and won three NRL Grand Finals, four minor premierships and three World Club Challenge titles.

Waerea-Hargreaves, who earned 33 caps for New Zealand, joined the Robins at the end of 2024 and has made an immediate impact at Craven Park, with his experience and leadership helping Willie Peters' side to nine straight victories before last week's defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Peters believes Waerea-Hargreaves belongs in the top bracket of prop forwards.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is preparing to hang up his boots. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"First and foremost, Jared's a family man, a leader of men and a genuinely good person," said the Rovers boss.

"He's arguably one of the best front-rowers of all time. Jared's standards are up there with the best I've seen. He helps drive our culture and intensity levels every day at Hull KR.

"This is fully Jared's decision to retire at the end of the season. We were actually going to Amsterdam and that was the first time we spoke about it. When we spoke about 2026, Jared said he'd made his decision and he said by the end of the season it would be time.

"Jared deserves to retire on his terms. He certainly needs to go out on top of his game and he's doing that at the moment."

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves shows his passion during the Hull derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers have been heavily linked with former Leigh Leopards prop Tom Amone, who has secured a release from his contract with Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of a reported loan switch to Castleford Tigers.

Should Amone move to Craven Park at the end of the year, he will replace a modern-day great.

"As I reflect on my journey and 18 seasons in rugby league, I have so much gratitude for the game itself," said Waerea-Hargreaves.

"Rugby league has given me the honour of representing my country and making lifelong friends and memories that I'll cherish forever.

"To Manly, thank you for giving me my first opportunity as an 18-year-old. To the Roosters, my home. Thank you to Robbo (Trent Robinson), Nick (Politis) and everyone who was a part of my time at the club, your support and guidance has shaped me into the player and, more importantly, the man I am today.