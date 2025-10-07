Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves set for Super League Grand Final swansong after successful appeal

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will finish his decorated career at Old Trafford after Hull KR successfully challenged the suspension that threatened his Grand Final swansong.

The veteran prop received a three-match ban for a high tackle in last week's semi-final win over St Helens but a tribunal has cleared him to play in Saturday's Super League decider against Wigan Warriors.

"The RFL's independent operational rules tribunal upheld the player’s not guilty plea," read a statement. "He is therefore free to play in Saturday's Grand Final."

The availability of the three-time NRL champion is a major boost for Willie Peters' side as they gear up for the biggest night of the year.

Waerea-Hargreaves finished his time in the NRL as Sydney Roosters' record appearance-maker after playing 310 games for the Australian club, while he also earned 33 caps at international level with New Zealand.

Since arriving in Super League at the end of last year, the enforcer has been a regular fixture for Rovers, the highlight of his 23-game stint coming in the Wembley win over Warrington Wolves in June.

Waerea-Hargreaves now has the opportunity to bow out on his own terms at Old Trafford.

Michael McIlorum is KR's only injury concern for the showpiece as he completes his recovery from a fractured ankle sustained in mid-August.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been cleared to play in the Grand Final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The veteran hooker, who like Waerea-Hargreaves is retiring at the end of the season, returned to training last week but has yet to prove his fitness ahead of a potential career swansong against his boyhood club.

Arthur Mourgue is fit to start at full-back after picking up a minor knee issue in the semi-final victory over St Helens.

"Arthur is fine and we'll give Micky Mac to the end of the week," said Peters.

"It flared up after he trained last week. He'll train tomorrow to see where he's at. It's going to be how he pulls up.