Hull KR prop set to miss start of season following wrist surgery
Hull KR prop Sam Luckley is set to miss the start of the season after undergoing wrist surgery.
Luckley will be sidelined until February in an early blow for the Robins as they build towards the 2025 campaign.
The prop has played 58 games in his two seasons at Craven Park, including appearances in both major finals.
Willie Peters' squad reported back for the start of pre-season this week after falling short of title success in last month's Super League Grand Final.
"Hull KR can confirm Sam Luckley has undergone wrist surgery and will return to full training in 10 weeks," read a social media post. "Speedy recovery, @SLuckley."
