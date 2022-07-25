The RFL acted after offensive remarks were heard from the terraces during three separate games at Craven Park.

Rovers must also pay a suspended fine of £2,000 imposed earlier this season for supporter misconduct.

"Hull KR have been fined £4,000, with £2,000 of it suspended, following several complaints about homophobic chanting from their supporters during Betfred Super League fixtures at Sewell Group Craven Park this season," a club statement read.

Hull KR have been fined by NRL. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"The club co-operated fully with the investigation into the latest allegations, that at three separate home fixtures, the offensive term “rent boy” has been aimed at one or more visiting players – and that as per the RFL’s Operational Rules and the Enjoy the Game campaign, they have a duty to take all reasonable steps to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all.

"The RFL have welcomed their plans to introduce improved CCTV systems for the 2023 season, to continue and step up their work with supporter groups and stewards, and a number of other initiatives, including the launch of a text service for supporters to alert the club to unacceptable behaviour in real time.