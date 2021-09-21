Hull KR receive positive news on Matt Parcell injury

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

KR hooker Parcell, one of the club’s form players this season, suffered a suspected torn pectoral in Friday’s final regular round loss at Leeds Rhinos.

But Smith said: “Matt’s had a scan yesterday and will go see a consultant tomorrow.

“But the good news really is he hasn’t torn his pec away.

“He has some damage to his ligament and won’t need a repair or operation at this stage.

“He should be able to rehab it.”

Smith said there is “no chance” of Parcell playing through the pain barrier on Friday but a number of players could return.

“Albert Vete has a chance,” he said, about the ex-Melbourne Storm prop.

“He had tightness of the calf, the day before the game.

“We’d certainly like him available.

“They have a good pack and we need to at least hold our own.

“Maybe George Lawler will (return) after his dislocation of his thumb.

“It’s repairing and he’s out of his cast now.”

“We’ll give him a run over him in the next couple of days.”

Rovers prop Will Maher came off with a hamstring strain at Leeds.

But Smith says he, too, will be assessed before Friday and he has a chance of playing.