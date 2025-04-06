Hull KR revenge mission still on cards as Willie Peters' side learn Challenge Cup semi-final opponents

Hull KR's reward for beating Hull FC is a Challenge Cup semi-final date with Catalans Dragons.

Rovers, whose only cup success came in 1980, will face the French side on the weekend of May 10 and 11 at a neutral venue yet to be decided.

KR booked a last-four spot for the fourth consecutive year thanks to a 32-16 win over rivals Hull on Saturday.

Catalans, who won the competition in 2018, beat Salford Red Devils 20-12 on Friday night to secure their place in the semi-finals.

The winners of that tie will meet Warrington Wolves or Leigh Leopards at Wembley, meaning a potential revenge mission for KR who suffered the agony of a golden-point defeat to Adrian Lam's side in 2023.

Warrington became the final team to progress after defeating St Helens 20-12 on Sunday, while Leigh saw off Wakefield Trinity by the same scoreline.