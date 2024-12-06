Hull KR reward Elliot Minchella with long-term deal to continue proactive retention approach

Elliot Minchella has underlined his commitment to Hull KR by signing a new long-term deal.

The influential loose forward was contracted to the club until the end of 2026 but has penned a three-year extension that will take him to a decade of service at Craven Park.

Minchella, who joined from Bradford Bulls at the end of 2019, reached the 100-game milestone for the Robins in the Super League Grand Final loss to Wigan Warriors in October.

The 28-year-old led Rovers to Old Trafford as captain after earning his first England cap and a place in the Dream Team in a stellar season.

"I'm very pleased to have signed an extension with Hull KR," said Minchella.

"I love the club and love coming to work every day. That's the main thing – I come in with a smile on my face.

"I work with some really good people. The players are obviously outstanding people to work with and then obviously the coaching staff, the board, from the club shop to the cleaning staff, they're all just good people.

"It's an honour to play for our club every week and knowing I'll be pulling the shirt on for another five years fills me with pride and excitement."

Elliot Minchella, left, has signed a new long-term deal. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The deal continues KR's proactive approach to tying down their star men, with Mikey Lewis signing a contract until the end of 2028 late last year.

This year's priority was securing Minchella's long-term future.

Rovers boss Willie Peters said: "We wanted to lock down Mini for a long period of time.

"He's our captain and our leader. He's played a big part in the club's journey and helping us to get where we are at the moment.