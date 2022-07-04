Tony Smith has left Hull KR after three years in charge. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Smith, who took over from Tim Sheens in June 2019, was due to stand down later this year after deciding against renewing his contract at Craven Park.

KR's form has suffered in the wake of Smith's shock announcement in April, crashing out of the Challenge Cup at the semi-final stage and dropping to eighth in the Super League table.

McGuire will be in charge for the final 10 games of the season before new head coach Willie Peters takes over at the end of the year.

Danny McGuire joined Tony Smith's backroom team at the start of last year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The former Rovers and Leeds Rhinos half-back has signed a new long-term deal to stay on as one of Peters' assistants.

It is McGuire's first head coach role at Super League level, although he has been in charge of KR's reserves this season.

"The club have this morning stood Tony Smith down as head coach for the remainder of the season," a statement read.

"Danny McGuire will take charge of all first-team matters until Willie Peters arrives in the autumn.

"Danny will be assistant coach to Willie, having recently signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Robins until the end of 2025.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank Tony for all his hard work over the last three years. The club are in a much better place than when he started."

Smith initially joined the Robins on a short-term contract before signing a three-year deal towards the end of the 2019 season.

The former Great Britain coach went on to steer the club to safety but KR's struggles continued during a Covid-hit 2020 campaign.

Rovers enjoyed a much-improved season last year, defying the odds to reach the play-offs and winning admirers along the way.

The Robins were fighting on both fronts in the early part of this season after winning six straight games but injuries and fatigue hit at a time when they were coming to terms with Smith's decision to move on.

Smith, who enjoyed successful spells at Leeds and Warrington Wolves, has paid the price for KR's dismal run of form.

McGuire has been tasked with preparing the Robins for Sunday's Magic Weekend clash with rivals Hull FC, a huge match in the context of the season.

Rovers are two points behind Brett Hodgson's side, who occupy the final play-off spot.