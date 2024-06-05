Hull KR sign Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies as Ryan Hall's replacement

Hull KR have confirmed the signing of Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies from 2025.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal to replace Ryan Hall, who will rejoin Leeds Rhinos at the end of the season.

"I can't wait to come over to the Robins," said Davies.

"I've had a great time in France over the last five years but after speaking to Willie (Peters) and hearing what his goals are and what he wants to do with the club, it made it an easy decision for me to choose the Robins.

"I want to be pushing for trophies in a good team that's striving for success."

The one-cap England international won the title with boyhood club Wigan Warriors in 2018 and has appeared in two Grand Finals for Catalans.

Davies has scored 81 tries in 144 Super League games since his debut in 2017.

"Tom is a very exciting signing for the club," said Rovers boss Peters.

Tom Davies is on his way to Craven Park. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

"He is undoubtedly one of the best wingers in the competition and his stats highlight that.