Hull KR star Mikey Lewis crowned Man of Steel ahead of Super League Grand Final

Mikey Lewis has been crowned the Man of Steel to end Hull KR's 38-year wait for a second winner of the coveted award.

The half-back saw off competition from Warrington Wolves full-back Matt Dufty and Salford Red Devils playmaker Marc Sneyd to win the most prestigious individual prize in the English game.

Lewis emulates Gavin Miller who received the honour in 1986 at the end of a successful era for the Robins.

The 23-year-old Lewis has led the way this season as Willie Peters' team bid to become the first KR side to win a major trophy in 39 years.

Mikey Lewis has been rewarded for an outstanding season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Lewis scored 19 tries and provided 24 assists during the regular season before helping Rovers book their place in a maiden Grand Final in last week's semi-final win over Warrington.

The England international will head into the biggest game of the year fresh from writing his name into Super League folklore.

"It feels emotional,” said Lewis. "It’s a lot for me from five years ago to pick up this fantastic award.

"I’m lost for words and forever grateful to have this award."

Willie Peters has led Hull KR all the way to Old Trafford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Rovers claimed a double at Tuesday's awards night in Leeds with Peters named the Coach of the Year.

The Australian led the Robins to a second-place finish after steering the club to the Challenge Cup final in his first season.

Wigan second-rower Junior Nsemba beat George Delaney and Matty Nicholson to the Young Player of the Year award.

Wakefield Trinity duo Daryl Powell and Max Jowitt won the Championship Coach and Player of the Year respectively.