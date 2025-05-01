Hull KR step up 2026 recruitment with signing of St Helens academy product
The 23-year-old, who is a product of St Helens' academy, has scored 10 tries in nine appearances for Oldham but is only just returning from a seven-match ban for biting.
Sambou will see out the season in the Championship before linking up with the Robins.
"It's a big opportunity for me," he said.
"I'm excited to be joining the Robins. Having spoken to Willie (Peters, head coach), I like the direction the club is going in and want to be part of it.
"Oldham has made me grow a lot as a player and a person. I’m grateful for the club and the town’s support. I plan to end the year on a high there.
"Next year will be a big step forward and I'm excited for the chance to prove myself at Hull KR."
Sambou, who scored a try in his only Super League appearance for Saints in 2022, caught the eye against the Robins when Oldham visited Craven Park in the Challenge Cup in March.
The outside back becomes KR's second confirmed addition for 2026 following the signing of Tom Amone.
"We're pleased to have Jumah join the club next season," said Peters.
"Jumah was a talented junior who unfortunately had an ACL injury that set back his development.
"Since then, Jumah has gained some good experience at Oldham where he’s been one of the standout centres in the Championship. He will add quality competition to our outside backs in 2026."
