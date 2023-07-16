All Sections
Hull KR suffer another injury blow but go into Challenge Cup semi-final buoyed by Leeds Rhinos win

A ‘special win’ will send Hull KR into this weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final in buoyant mood, according to coach Willie Peters.
By Peter Smith
Published 16th Jul 2023, 21:17 BST

The Robins face Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Sunday, nine days after beating Leeds Rhinos 19-18 in golden-point extra-time on the same ground.

But Rovers’ first win in four games came at a cost, with one key player already ruled out of the semi-final and another in serious doubt.

Loose-forward Dean Hadley failed a head injury assessment just seven minutes into last Friday’s victory, making him ineligible for the Cup clash.

Hull KR's Brad Schneider celebrates after his drop goal to win the match against Leeds Rhinos on Friday (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Hull KR's Brad Schneider celebrates after his drop goal to win the match against Leeds Rhinos on Friday (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Hull KR's Brad Schneider celebrates after his drop goal to win the match against Leeds Rhinos on Friday (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

And veteran winger Ryan Hall, twice a Cup winner for Leeds, went off in the second half with a calf muscle injury which Peters said makes him “a doubt” for this weekend’s big game.

“I didn’t want to bring him off,” admitted Peters. “The thing with Ryan Hall is, if anyone can come back, it’s him.

“The guy came back a week after an operation, I don’t know anybody who does that. I know he will give himself every chance. If he can play, he will; if he can’t, I’ll know he wasn’t right.”

Rovers were already without a posse of first-choice players, including Jordan Abdull, Mikey Lewis, Kane Linnett, Corey Hall , Sauaso Sue, Sam Wood and Elliot Minchella. Lewis and Linnett are both going through the sport’s concussion protocol and Peters is hopeful Minchella could return following a neck problem.

Whoever plays against Wigan, the win against Leeds was a morale-boosting result.

“I definitely think winning [last Friday] gives us that spring for the weekend,” said Peters. “It is a totally different game, different opposition, but there’s no doubt you look forward to coming back to a place where you’ve just had a victory and a memorable one.

Debutant Australian half-back Brad Schneider, inset, was the Robins’ golden-point hero, landing the decisive drop goal after scoring the visitors’ first try and providing the pass for their second.

Peters enthused: “Brad got off the plane last week and settled in extremely well. It looks like he has been here for a while and I think you could see that how he played."

