Hull KR suffer blow on eve of Super League season with forward set for spell on sidelines

The forward picked up the issue in last week's friendly against Leeds Rhinos and is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Storton, who joined the Robins from Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2020 season, has been a regular in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old played 25 games in Willie Peters' first season in charge in 2023, with all but two of those appearances coming from the bench.

New signing Reiss Butterworth will also miss the opening game against Hull FC after sustaining a concussion at Headingley.

"Matty Storton unfortunately hurt his elbow," said Peters.

"At this stage, Matty is looking at four to six weeks on the sidelines.

"It's really unfortunate because Matty has had a strong pre-season and had certainly put himself in the picture for round one. Someone else now gets an opportunity.

Matty Storton will miss the start of the Super League season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Other than that, Reiss Butterworth got a head knock so he won't be available for selection against FC."

Kelepi Tanginoa – an off-season arrival from Wakefield Trinity – sat out the friendly against Leeds with a hamstring problem.

Peters is optimistic that he will be fit to face Hull.

"Kelepi is on track," said the Rovers head coach.

Kelepi Tanginoa joined Hull KR from Wakefield at the end of last year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He didn't train with the team today but we're going to look to filter him in from tomorrow.

"Mainly on Sunday when we start our build-up, he'll come back into the team."

Matt Parcell missed KR's final friendly due to the birth of his first child, while recent arrival Joe Burgess is pushing to be in contention for round one.

Peters will definitely be without prop Sam Luckley as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery, leaving the Australian with something of a selection headache.

"I've got a good idea now after the couple of trials and the pre-season," said Peters on his team for the derby.

"The middles was the main area, especially when Matty was in the picture, where we were mulling over who to go with, and the bench as well.

"The 13 started reasonably well at the weekend. There were patches where we fell away but we regained ourselves again.

"The starting team did a good job so we're looking at middles and the bench."

The trip to the MKM Stadium on the opening night offers Rovers the chance to make the perfect start to the 2024 campaign.

"Everyone wants to win in round one," added Peters.

"We got off to a good start last year and are aiming to do that again. You never go into a game to lose, especially going into round one.

"We want to start well. It's important to kick-start your season with a win – and there would be no better way than doing it against FC.