Hull KR swoop for Wakefield Trinity prop Jai Whitbread after releasing Rhys Kennedy

Jai Whitbread has set his sights on silverware after completing his move from Wakefield Trinity to Hull KR.

The Australian prop has joined the Robins on a three-year deal following Wakefield's relegation from Super League.

Fellow front-rower Rhys Kennedy, who was 12 months into a two-year contract, has been released by Rovers to free up an overseas quota spot.

Whitbread linked up with Wakefield at the end of 2021 after a short spell with Leigh Leopards and made 39 appearances for the Belle Vue club.

The 25-year-old endured an injury-hit 2023, featuring just 16 times in a miserable season for Trinity.

Whitbread, who began his professional career with Gold Coast Titans, expects to be fighting for honours after seeing the Robins reach the Challenge Cup final and achieve a top-four finish in Super League.

"I’m very excited to be joining the club," he said.

"You’ve just got to look at what’s been happening at Hull KR this year – it’s a very exciting time for the club.

Jai Whitbread has completed his move across Yorkshire. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I had a conversation with Willie (Peters) and he explained his vision for Hull KR and the board of directors’ vision for the club. It was very attractive for me as a player just to hear what’s being put in place and the improvements all around the club. It was all positive.

"I’m keen to get amongst the group, train hard and work towards the goal of silverware."

It is understood Rovers paid a fee to beat Super League rivals to the signing.

KR head coach Peters believes the club are getting a player coming into his prime.

Rhys Kennedy was halfway through a two-year deal. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Jai was a sought-after front-rower in the competition this year," said Peters.

"There were a number of teams that wanted Jai’s services for 2024. We see him as an important signing for the club.

"Jai plays long minutes for a prop and he’s right up there in terms of the stats in comparison with the best front-rowers in the competition.

"We think he’s going to add a lot to our pack next season. With Jai only being 25 years old, if he continues to work hard there’s no doubt his best years are ahead of him."

The arrival of Whitbread signals the end of Kennedy's short stay at Craven Park.

The 28-year-old joined the Robins from Brisbane Broncos at the end of last year and was a regular in his debut season.

Kennedy played 26 games before missing out on selection for the play-offs.

"On behalf of the club, I want to thank Rhys for his contribution to Hull KR this season," said Peters.