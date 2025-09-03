Hull KR tie down key man to boost Super League title charge

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins say they have "fended off interest from numerous rivals" to tie down the England hooker until the end of 2029.

Litten, who was already under contract for the next two seasons, is one of KR's longest-serving players and a key member of Willie Peters' team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Hull FC junior has scored 21 tries in 151 appearances since joining Rovers from their arch-rivals in 2019, firmly establishing himself as the leading hooker in the competition this season.

A Challenge Cup winner in June, Litten is relishing the chance to continue building on the club's recent progress.

"I'm really happy to stay at Hull KR for another four years after this year," he said.

"I've enjoyed my time here since 2019. It's exciting with the joy we're having on the pitch and the good stuff going on off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke with my family and they're happy. We're enjoying it here.

Jez Litten was a player in demand before committing to Hull KR. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Crossing over was mad in 2019 but I've found a home here. I'm happy to be staying and hopefully the fans are happy to have me as well."

Litten's show of commitment hands the Robins a timely boost ahead of Sunday's Craven Park derby against his former club.

A win over Hull could clinch the League Leaders' Shield for Rovers, depending on the outcome of Friday's game between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peters views Litten as central to KR's ambitions of building on this year's success.

Jez Litten got his hands on the Challenge Cup in June. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Jez is a vital part of our team," said the Rovers head coach, who also has the likes of Mikey Lewis and Elliot Minchella under long-term contracts. "He plays an important role both on and off the field.

"Jez is going into the prime years of his career and I'm sure we'll see him reach even greater heights both personally and for Hull KR.

"I believe Jez has been the best hooker in the competition this year and he has been rewarded for that with this new four-year extension.