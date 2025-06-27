Hull KR told to trust process against Wakefield Trinity as history beckons

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory over Wakefield Trinity would give the Super League leaders 15 wins from 16 games, making it their best-ever start to a campaign.

Peters' mantra is unchanged: forget milestones, trust the process.

"I said at the start of the year that this group can leave a legacy for a long period of time and they're showing that," recalled the KR boss, who led the Robins to Challenge Cup glory earlier this month.

"It'd be a great little milestone – but it's just another opportunity to go out and make our fans proud.

"If we do that, we'll put ourselves in a position to win."

Rovers face a Wakefield side buoyed by their stunning win over Wigan Warriors, a result that helped Peters' men open up a four-point cushion at the top of Super League.

True to form, though, Peters is not getting carried away amid growing treble talk.

Hull KR have shown no signs of letting up since winning the Challenge Cup. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"There's a lot of rugby to be played," said the Australian.

"Nothing changes for us. We've got a process around how we prepare each week.

"The most important game for us is Friday night. Wakefield had a great win against Wigan. They're in and around the top six for a reason. That's our priority and focus."

Wakefield saw off the defending champions despite a mounting casualty list.

Wakefield are on a high after beating Wigan. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Daryl Powell's pack stocks have been further weakened by the loss of Mike McMeeken and Mathieu Cozza to injury – but Peters has braced his side for the best of Trinity.

"They're a class team," he added.

"They've shown it from the start of the year. I remember saying in round two that they're a very good team. They had players out and adapted that night.

"They've had players out all season but not too much changes. They had a few key players out last week like Mike McMeeken and found a way to beat Wigan.

"That's no fluke. You can see they worked hard in pre-season. They're a close-knit group and don't know when they're beaten.