Hull KR trio Elliot Minchella, Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten have been named in Shaun Wane's extended England squad for the autumn series against Samoa.

Minchella and Lewis played in the mid-season international against France, while Litten – who made his England debut last year – was involved in the build-up before withdrawing due to illness.

There is no place for James Batchelor despite his impressive form for the high-flying Robins.

Harry Newman is Leeds Rhinos' sole representative, while Huddersfield Giants veteran Chris Hill has the chance to add to his 37 caps.

Wigan Warriors rising star Junior Nsemba – the youngest player in the 31-man squad at 20 – has been included for the first time, with club team-mate Liam Marshall the only other uncapped addition.

Six NRL players have been selected, including Huddersfield-bound Tom Burgess and Sydney Roosters duo Dom Young and Victor Radley.

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson withdrew from contention due to personal reasons.

"I’m pleased to have been able to put together a strong and talented squad as we look ahead to the end-of-season Test matches against Samoa," said Wane.

Elliot Minchella made his England debut against France in June. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"There have been several players who have been performing consistently in both the Betfred Super League and the NRL and it has given me some real competition for places.

"With a few weeks still left in both domestic campaigns, I am expecting these players to continue to stand up at the business end of the season and earn their place in the final squad I assemble to face Samoa."

England will be out to avenge their heartbreaking World Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of the Samoans on home soil in 2022.

The short series kicks off in Wigan on October 27 before concluding at Headingley the following Saturday.

Chris Hill will continue his long international career. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)