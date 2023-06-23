Hull KR urged to forget about Challenge Cup as they bid to keep Super League season alive

Willie Peters has told Hull KR to forget about next month's Challenge Cup semi-final and throw everything into tonight's Super League clash with Wakefield Trinity.

The Robins will face Wigan Warriors for a place at Wembley but first must arrest their slide in the league.

Rovers have lost their last four games, leaving them outside the play-off positions ahead of a Craven Park date with bottom side Wakefield.

Peters has warned his team to be on their guard against a Trinity outfit fresh from a first win of the year, a 24-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos with 12 men.

"If you think too far ahead, you forget about the immediate and what's happening now," he said.

"We know what's ahead of us but our sole focus is Wakefield. They're coming off the back of a good win, a confidence-boosting win for them.

"It was good to see Mark (Applegarth) get a result because he's worked hard and is a good fella and a good coach. He's brought a lot of talent through at Wakefield and we're fortunate that we've got some of those players that he developed.

"I've got a lot of respect for him and Wakefield in general, so we need to be on our game."

Hull KR celebrate the quarter-final victory with their fans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Robins returned to winning ways with a commanding victory over Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Peters is looking for a repeat performance on their return to Super League.

"We're back at home again and it's an exciting opportunity for us to get our Super League season going where we want it to go," he said. "That starts Friday.

"We had a really strong performance last week against a really good outfit that ask a lot of questions. There's some confidence and belief going into our game this Friday.

Wakefield Trinity are fresh from a morale-boosting win over Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm looking forward to us building again. We need to build on what we did last week.