The Robins were in the early stages of Willie Peters' reign but had already reached a Challenge Cup final and threatened to upset the applecart in Super League.

Rovers have since completed their journey from perennial strugglers to trophy winners – with the prospect of more to follow.

Castleford, meanwhile, have made little tangible progress.

Lingard only lasted a season and his former assistant McGuire just 18 games after stepping up to replace his old boss.

Neither man stayed long enough to put into action the 'Hull KR blueprint' they spoke about at the outset.

Now it is up to Chris Chester to bring the good times back to Wheldon Road, chiefly in his role as director of rugby.

Chester, who is doubling up as Castleford's interim head coach, has resisted the temptation to compare the Tigers' situation with the one Rovers once found themselves in.

But his admiration for the Robins is clear as he prepares to return to the club he served as a player and coach during leaner times.

"It's great to see them doing so well," said Chester ahead of Saturday's clash at Craven Park.

"I'm really pleased for Neil (Hudgell, owner) and (chief executive) Paul Lakin, all those guys who were there when things were tough 10, 15, 20 years ago.

"I loved my time there. I was there for two and a bit years as a player and spent a lot of time there as a coach.

"It's a great club. I'm pleased they're doing well – but I hope they don't do too well this weekend."

Rovers lead the way in Super League with seven rounds remaining, an eye-watering 24 points better off than the 10th-placed Tigers.

Castleford have a long way to go to catch the Robins up but the immediate priority is to improve on a 40-0 drubbing by St Helens at one of the most hostile grounds in the competition.

"We've spoken about this being an even bigger test physically than last week," added Chester. "We've just got to match that intensity.

"They're top of the league for a reason. We know what they're going to throw at us and the kind of crowd they've got behind them. It's a fantastic atmosphere at Craven Park. They're very vocal.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how these guys respond this week. It's another massive step up for us."

Castleford could be forgiven for eyeing the finishing line at the end of another forgettable season.

However, Chester has made it clear that a repeat of last week's flat performance will not be tolerated with players fighting for their futures at the club.

"I was disappointed with the energy levels," he said.

"I can cop getting beat by the better side but we can never get beat on effort. That's what disappointed me more than anything.

"We looked like we'd turned a corner against Warrington when our effort levels were really high. Then we put in a substandard performance against St Helens.

"It's just frustrating. It's something we need to get right and will get right."

Such is the gulf between the teams, success for Castleford may come in the form of a positive display rather than a win.

But Peters knows better than to underestimate the Tigers.

Back in round one, it took a Mikey Lewis drop goal to see off Castleford at Craven Park – and with the Tigers still smarting from last week's limp loss to St Helens, Peters is braced for a response.

"I'm expecting a spike," he said. "They wouldn't have been happy with the game they played against St Helens and they always play well against us.

"The scoreline went away from them when we played them last time but it was a tougher game than that.

"And they should have beaten us here in round one, so we're certainly not taking them lightly.

"They're strengthening their squad and getting players in that they want to have longer term.

"But I'm not worried too much around Cas. We need to make sure we're on.