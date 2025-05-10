As they prepare for their latest Challenge Cup semi-final bid, Hull KR carry the scars of previous failed missions.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins were demolished by Wigan Warriors at the same stage last season after getting the better of Matt Peet's men in thrilling fashion a year earlier.

That extra-time success sent Rovers back to Wembley for the first time in eight years, only for Willie Peters' side to experience golden-point misery themselves against Leigh Leopards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Tony Smith, KR were handed a reality check by Huddersfield Giants in the 2022 semi-finals.

Yet even painful memories can offer value. The Robins are now battle-hardened, shaped by those setbacks and better equipped for the mental demands of knock-out rugby.

James Batchelor, who featured in the two most recent semi-finals against Wigan and the Wembley clash with Leigh, has been through enough of these high-stakes occasions to recognise the importance of staying composed when the pressure ramps up.

"I'm getting used to it now," said Batchelor, a starter for Rovers in last year's Super League Grand Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're pretty similar to the other big games we've had and derby games where you know you can't play the game too early in your head and get too emotional or too invested.

James Batchelor has kept his emotions in check this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You've got to leave that until the end of the week because if you think about it too much and build it up too much emotionally, it can take it out of you so you can't perform on game day.

"That's definitely something I've learnt over the last couple of years. You get used to how to deal with things and keep yourself calm emotionally through the week."

The expectation is palpable this week, whether Peters' players feel it or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time in their four recent visits to the semi-finals, Rovers are not only the favourites to win the game against Catalans Dragons but the trophy itself.

James Batchelor collects his runner-up medal at Wembley in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

As if that weren't enough, this year marks 40 since the Robins last lifted major silverware.

But as far as Batchelor is concerned, nothing has changed.

"I don't really buy into the stuff other people say about who the favourites are," he said. "A lot of the time it's just down to someone putting a lump of money on at the bookies.

"You look at the individuals Catalans have got, they've got a lot of players who have played in and won big games here and Down Under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has led from the front for Hull KR since his off-season arrival. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I'm not buying into the 'massive favourites' talk. We've just cracked on with it and focused on ourselves."

KR's recent record against the Dragons is warning enough.

Before their emphatic win at the 2024 Magic Weekend, the Robins had managed just one victory in 12 meetings with the French side.

Rovers were almost bullied on trips to the south of France but they now boast a pack capable of mixing it with the very best.

"There were certain games where we just didn't turn up," admitted Batchelor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a physical pack now. You look at the front-rowers we have and they go looking for the contact; they don't wait for it to come to them.

Catalans have been a thorn in Hull KR's side in recent times. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're pretty fit and hardworking as a pack as well so we'd like to think that no matter how physical the opposition pack is, we're going to go after them and try to beat them at that – but do it for longer.

"We're going to have to be on it this week. They've got some big boys who can cause a lot of damage."

While they are not taking their eye off Catalans, it would not have escaped KR's attention that victory could set up a rematch with Leigh, who face Warrington Wolves in Sunday's second semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins have not forgotten the pain of two years ago but, true to form, Batchelor is refusing to get caught up in thoughts of Wembley.

"It's probably somewhere in the back of my mind," he said.

"I do want to go and win there. Make no bones about it – we want to win this competition.

"But we can't think about that this week. All we're thinking about is playing in York and winning that game first.

"If we look too far ahead and worry about wanting to win at Wembley before we've won here, we might not end up getting there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behind Batchelor's steely exterior lies a fierce determination to deliver silverware to a success-starved club and their loyal fanbase.

After a series of near misses in recent years, Rovers are desperate to make this their year – once they have successfully negotiated Catalans.

"If we're being honest, we were disappointed not to win a trophy last year," said Batchelor.

"We know we've got to be better this year but I think we're definitely ready to win something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the start of pre-season, we've made it clear that our goal this year is to win trophies. The fans deserve to have that drought ended and to not have that hanging over their heads.