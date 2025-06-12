Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins ended their 40-year wait for major silverware last weekend and plan to parade the trophy following Friday's homecoming fixture against Catalans Dragons.

However, Peters is conscious that a defeat to the struggling Dragons would dampen the mood and bring the club back down to earth.

Despite tasting glory at Wembley, the Australian is demanding more from a team now tasked with quickly shifting back into competitive mode after a weekend of celebration.

"It's an individual thing," said Peters.

"You've got to get yourself right – staff, players, everyone involved – because we've just gone through something really special.

"It's our biggest crowd (highest number of home fans) of the year and we've got an opportunity to continue the celebration. We're walking around with the trophy afterwards and if we go lose this game and don't perform, it's going to be pretty sombre for us and the fans.

"We want the fans to celebrate. We've had our time to do that and we want the fans to celebrate and enjoy it now.

Willie Peters addresses the players in the changing room after Hull KR's Wembley win. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's back to business for us. We need to put in a performance that we're proud of. Last week wasn't our best performance and we know that, so we're looking for a better performance this week and to enjoy what goes with that."

Rovers were off colour in attack against Warrington Wolves at a rain-sodden Wembley before producing a winning play in the dying minutes when Tom Davies finished Tyrone May's testing grubber kick.

The Robins are well placed to build on the cup success in Super League after winning 12 of their opening 13 fixtures, leaving them two points clear of champions Wigan Warriors heading into the second half of the campaign.

KR may have got the job done in the capital but Peters knows they will need to find another gear if they are to complete a historic double or even treble – and spark scenes like those witnessed over the past week.

Hull KR's celebrations began at full-time and continued into the early part of this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We need to seek improvement," added Peters.

"We can't stand still. It's important that we're not happy with what we've just done.

"The feeling we all went through is addictive. It's a feeling you can only experience by doing it.

"If you're happy just to do it once, it's not going to happen again. We want to improve every day. That's what I'm looking for from the players – who wants to improve and get better.

The Robins are planning a homecoming party. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We know that (performance) isn't going to cut it for the rest of the year in Super League and winning it.