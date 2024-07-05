Hull KR v Catalans Dragons: Willie Peters urges Robins to maintain high standards in Super League push
The Robins are in contention for the League Leaders' Shield as they return from the final break of the season after winning 11 of their 15 games.
Rovers have gone a long way to securing a play-off spot but Peters wants his team to push on in the final 12 rounds.
"It's a really tight competition," he said ahead of Saturday's home date with Catalans Dragons.
"We're in a decent spot but it's what we do now at the back end of the season.
"We've had a good freshen up. I think we needed it and we'd always planned for it.
"The back end of the year is all about what we do and the choices we make daily. We got to the position we're in now through the hard work we've done previously but going forward, where we end up is going to be about what we do day to day.
"I'm looking forward to what's ahead for the players – and they should be excited about it."
The game against the Dragons will act as a yardstick of KR's progress since suffering a 36-6 defeat in Perpignan in April.
Peters, whose team have won six of their seven Super League games since that setback, is looking for a much-improved display against their title rivals.
"We were bitterly disappointed with our performance over there," he said.
"We're not going to shy away from that and have owned it. It's not a performance we were proud of.
"We didn't start well and were well beaten before half-time. We're certainly looking to change that this week."
