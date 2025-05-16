Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants: Luke Robinson targets 'smash and grab' to build on newfound positivity
The Giants ended their long wait for a Super League win before the Challenge Cup break, edging 12-man Hull FC in a tense Magic Weekend encounter to lift the clouds lingering over the John Smith's Stadium.
The longer a losing run goes on – nine matches in Huddersfield's case – the further away that elusive victory can appear.
That Luke Robinson's side got the monkey off their back while still in touch with the teams around them in the table offers hope for the rest of the campaign.
It was perhaps no coincidence that the breakthrough came with something close to their first-choice spine.
After welcoming back Adam Clune and Zac Woolford before the break, as well as young playmaker Kieran Rush, Huddersfield's injury situation has continued to ease.
Former Hull KR prop George King could make his Giants debut at his old stomping ground, while fellow forwards Jack Murchie and Harry Rushton are also in contention after injury lay-offs.
It all adds up to a positive environment, even if the weekend off did check their progress somewhat.
"It would have been nice to keep a little bit of momentum going after a really good win," said Giants boss Robinson.
"It was a deserved win for the playing group and fans as much as anyone else. The playing group stood by each other and the fans stood by us.
"We probably should have nicked two or three other games along the way. We were the better side for the majority of those games but came away with a loss.
"To actually come away on the right side of the result was a shot in the arm that we all needed to show that we are doing the right things."
Huddersfield's newfound positivity will be tested on Saturday at the home of Hull KR, Super League's standout side in the opening 10 rounds.
The Robins were beaten by Wigan Warriors in their last Craven Park outing but that remains their only defeat of 2025 after a series of impressive wins on the road, including an emphatic Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Catalans Dragons.
Asked whether a trip to Rovers was the toughest assignment in Super League, Robinson replied: "Probably so.
"Don't get me wrong, Wigan are champions for a reason and the side everybody will be chasing at the latter end of the year – but at this moment in time, form dictates that Hull KR and Wigan are the two standout teams.
"It's never been an easy proposition going to Hull KR. Even when I played in a Huddersfield team that were flying high and they were at the lower end of the league, it was always a really tough place to go.
"The crowd are always very vocal and it's quite a hostile environment. I've never had an easy game there and this week will be no different.
"We're the underdogs and nobody is giving us a chance. They're tough opposition to play against but we're quietly confident.
"Hopefully we can pull off a smash and grab."
The reverse fixture at the John Smith's Stadium in March was the low point of Huddersfield's season.
Robinson's team were blown away by the Robins in the second half on their way to a 50-4 drubbing that underlined the gulf between the rivals.
However, as far as Rovers boss Willie Peters is concerned, that gap has since narrowed.
"I'm expecting a good Huddersfield team," he said.
"They've pretty much got all their players back now so they're going to be a different team from when we played them earlier in the season because of the injury crisis they had at that time.
"They're coming off the win against FC and have had the week off so they'll be fresh. We're expecting the best of Huddersfield."
While acknowledging Huddersfield's uplift, Peters was quick to switch the focus back to his buoyant team.
"No doubt a win would have given them a kick-start and some confidence," he added.
"But we need to look at us. We've just had a good, positive win as well and need to draw from that energy and back it up.
"They're coming to our home ground so we need to make sure that they get the best version of us when they get here."
The challenge for the KR players is to park any thoughts about their looming Wembley date with Warrington Wolves on June 7.
Peters and his coaching staff, however, must have the Challenge Cup final in mind when selecting the team for the next three Super League games.
"We do have a plan," said Peters.
"It's three weeks away so there is still plenty of footy to be played but we've got to make sure as staff that we've done all the planning behind the scenes and working out what we want to do team-wise while keeping the logistical side of things away from the players.
"We need to plan and make sure we're ready to go in three weeks' time."