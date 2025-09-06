Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull KR sit on the cusp of securing the League Leaders' Shield, yet ask either coach about it and prepare to be met with a straight bat.

In a week where the elephant in the room is impossible to miss, both camps have done their utmost to pretend it is not there.

After all, John Cartwright's Hull FC have much to do to secure their own place in the play-offs.

"It's something after the game that we can talk about," said Cartwright on potentially spoiling KR's party.

"There's enough for us to get our heads around as far as winning this game is concerned without worrying about what else could happen.

"All we'll talk about is how we're going to get the job done and what it means if we do.

"If you ever play a game where you don't need any motivation, it's one of these derbies."

Hull are simply focused on winning Sunday's derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Just as form goes out of the window, so too do permutations: inside the Hull bubble, only the two points matter; anything else is a bonus.

All week, Rovers have been aware that Sunday might see them claim the League Leaders' Shield against their biggest foes, whether mathematically or virtually, yet Willie Peters was quick to stress that "doesn't play a major part in our thinking".

For Peters and his team, the motivation is to secure a hat-trick of wins over their rivals in 2025 and the bragging rights that come with derby supremacy.

"I'm excited like always," said the Robins boss.

Hull KR are on the verge of securing the League Leaders' Shield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They're special games. We've had two away games so it's great to come back to Craven Park. It's a sell-out again and the crowd will be loud and vocal.

"It's an exciting time no matter when we play, whether it's the start of the year, midyear or the back end of the year.

"There's a lot to play for, which is great. They're playing to get in the (top) six and we're playing to stay at the top of the table.

"Regardless, even if there wasn't as much to play for, these games are always of a high intensity. It's always a special week for players and fans."

Hull KR are being hardened by a demanding run-in. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

As is often the case at this time of year, neither team is at full strength.

Hull are without eight first-team regulars, while Oliver Gildart, Rhyse Martin, Jesse Sue and Michael McIlorum top KR's list of absentees.

Injuries to Herman Ese'ese, John Asiata and Will Pryce have strengthened the sense that the Airlie Birds are clear underdogs – but Peters is not buying into that narrative.

"I've heard that they've been pretty vocal about this being their Grand Final and they're going to be well and truly up for it," he added.

"It's about what our strengths are and them having to stop us. Regardless of who's playing in their team or our team, we want them to come to our level more so than us look at their threats.

"They do have threats – they're a good team and Carty has done a great job all year – but I'm not worried about who's playing or isn't playing because that can certainly soften you."

John Cartwright has never before visited Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

KR's steely mentality has taken them within sight of a second trophy of the year and a return to Old Trafford.

When the knockout fixtures arrive, the Robins will be battle-hardened by an intense run-in.

"We've had those play-off feels for a while," said Peters.

"We had the toughest draw, I believe, in the last six rounds, which was always going to put us in good stead for that back end.

"Every single game now is going to be difficult. We've got Wakefield next week and then Warrington back at home. If you look at their team on paper, they're still a class outfit and will want to finish the year on a high.

"The main focus for us right now is the derby. It'll be a cracker of a game, there's no doubt about that."

Should Hull claim sixth place, there could yet be one more derby chapter in the play-offs.

It has shaped up as a pivotal weekend at both ends of the top six but Cartwright's message is clear: there will be life left in the Airlie Birds regardless of the outcome at Craven Park.

"We've got to play as hard as we can until the end," he said.

"We can't get through this weekend and say the season is over. Whatever happens, we've got to compete hard in both games.

"I saw Manchester United got beat by Grimsby the other night – anything can happen."

Cartwright has achieved most things during his long career as a player and coach but a trip to Hull KR is new territory for the Australian.

He is determined to ensure his first visit is memorable for the right reasons.

"I've never been to Craven Park," he said.

"It's an atmosphere I'm looking forward to and a game that both clubs and both sets of fans circle on the calendar when it's coming up.

"You can sense there's an extra importance to the game. It's a rivalry that's been going on for a long, long time.