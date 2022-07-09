Hull KR turned to McGuire on an interim basis after calling time on Tony Smith's tenure in the wake of seven defeats in eight games.

McGuire stepped up from his role as an assistant, inheriting an injury-ravaged team that lost their way under a coach who had already declared his intention to leave at the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After taking control of the side, the 39-year-old has vowed to shake things up.

Danny McGuire has taken the reins at Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"If we keep doing the same things, we're going to get the same results," he said.

"I'd be stupid not to try to change a few things. I've got some ideas about how I want to play the game. Not just structurally or tactically, more off-field stuff and little bits we can work on training-wise to maximise the time we've got left together as a squad this year.

"I've got free rein to have a go and give it my best shot. The players have been great and have bought into it.

"I've tried my best to sell them the ideas and they've been really responsive.

Danny McGuire, right, catches up with Sam Tomkins. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I feel like I've got my mojo back bouncing around in training. I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"It'll get all my energy and everything I've got until the end of the season."

It is not uncommon for teams to enjoy a 'new coach bounce' following the introduction of fresh ideas.

For McGuire, it is a case of keeping things simple as he looks to draw on his experiences as a player.

The defeat in Toulouse was Tony Smith's final game in charge. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I think a different voice will help a little bit," said the former half-back, who won eight Super League titles with Leeds Rhinos during his playing days.

"Sometimes we try to overcomplicate rugby league and conjure up amazing game plans to outwit the opposition coach when it actually boils down to commitment, hard work and being prepared to roll your sleeves up and do the ugly stuff better than the other team.

"I'm no coaching guru and don't have the greatest game plan ever that's going to make rugby league stand up and take notice.

"We all play a very similar style across the board; it's just the teams that do it the best for the longest normally prevail.

Hull KR's last win came against Salford Red Devils. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"My challenge to the players is whatever we try to do, we commit and do the shirt and badge proud."

McGuire has been thrown in at the deep end with a Magic Weekend derby against Hull FC kicking off his short spell in charge.

His main objective is to revive KR's ailing top-six bid and lead the club into a second successive play-off campaign.

After getting the opportunity sooner than he expected, McGuire is viewing it as a chance to test the water.

"I'm going to be totally honest, I'm probably not ready to be a head coach," he said.

"I've got tonnes and tonnes to learn. It'd be naive of me to think that just because I played for a long time, I can just go and be a head coach.

Hull FC were hammered by Leeds Rhinos last weekend. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"You've got to earn your stripes. You've got to make mistakes and learn from them to try and be better.

"I suppose it'll give me a good grounding and an understanding of what it takes to be a head coach. In the long run, it'll give me an idea of whether it's an avenue I pursue."

The Robins know a win over Hull at St James' Park would take them level on points with their rivals in the battle for the play-offs.

McGuire has made no attempt to play down the significance of the occasion.

“I always loved Magic Weekend as a player and the special feeling that it creates," he said.

“It’s a great stadium to play at, a carnival atmosphere, and it gets the hairs on the back of your neck standing up.

“It’s a challenge, but brilliant. I love the derby. It’s not just another game, it’s a game that means a hell of a lot to a lot of people.”

Hull have watched recent events at Craven Park with interest as they too aim to get their season back on track.

Brett Hodgson, who played under Smith at Warrington Wolves, has sympathy for his former coach.

"I understand that since he made his decision they didn't get the results in that period," said the Hull boss.

"It seems like a decision they've thought of and it's the way they've taken that club.

"I don't like seeing anyone get sacked. It's a tough role to do at the best of times but we're all judged by results at the end of the day."

Hodgson is stepping into the unknown as he prepares to go up against McGuire, although he does expect a more expansive approach from the Robins.

"They'll have some bounce about them and will throw the ball around a lot more than they have done in the last couple of weeks," said Hodgson.

"They're probably going into the game with nothing to lose."

After suffering a fourth straight defeat in humiliating fashion against Leeds last week, injury-hit Hull moved quickly to bring in three loan players.

The introduction of Jack Walker, Josh Simm and Ellis Longstaff has already had the desired impact on the back of a chastening result.

"We had quite an honest day on Monday.

"We wanted to get out a couple of things that needed to be spoken about. There were some tough conversations but we've made changes this week which has been really important for our mindset and our season.